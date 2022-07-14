School survey highlights concerns

The results of a new school community engagement survey in Henry County show increased concerns among staff, students and parents.

Director of Communications Monica Hatchett took the Henry County School Board members through the presentation that tracked responses over the past four years.

Participation for the most recent results in the 2021-22 school year included about 1,100 students, 500 staff members and 400 families.

The staff responded favorably 87% of the time to whether they thought meeting the needs of students was one of the division's top priorities. The figure was the lowest in the 4-year reporting period and dropped from 98% percent the previous year.

The survey showed 83% of students felt their classes were preparing them to do well in the next grade or after graduation. This number improved from 79% the previous year, but was down significantly from 91% in 2019-20 school year and 94% in 2018-19.

Only 65% of students said they believed their classes were teaching them skills that they needed to be successful in life outside of school, but it was still an improvement from 63% in the prior year. In 2019-20 the number was 84%, and in 2018-19 it was 87%.

For families, the answer has been consistent as to whether or not the school was teaching their child what the child needed to know to be successful. The highest response was in 2018-19 at 89% and the lowest was 86% last year. The most recent response was affirmative 87% of the time.

Although 93% of staff indicated they believed the division office administrators have high expectations for all staff, it was the lowest figure in 4 years with the highest being 97% in 2020-21.

A dramatic drop from 96% last year to 74% this year occurred when staff were asked if the division office actively seeks input from a diverse group of employees regarding decisions that affect staff. In 2018-19 that number was 74% and in 2019-20 it was 84%.

Another sharp drop from 96% the previous year to 81% this year came in response to the question to staff whether professional learning offered by the division helped them be effective at their job. The response was favorable 91% of the time in 2019-20 and 81% in 2018-19.

Only 72% of staff said they felt appreciated for the work they have done this past year. Last year 97% answered that they felt appreciated, and 90% in 2019-20. The response was favorable 81% of the time in 2018-19.

This year 87% of the staff said they would feel comfortable referring a good friend to work for the division, compared to 97% last year, 94% the year before that and 90% in 2018-19.

Last year 97% of the staff believed their school was well maintained. This year only 80% felt so. In 2018-19 and 2019-20 that figure rose from 83% to 91%.

As it was 4 years ago, 85% of students believe their classroom learning environment is comfortable. The highest percentage was 90 in 2019-20 and 88 in 2020-21.

Staff, across all four years, said at 99% that they were aware of the safety and security procedures at their workplace.

For staff, 90% said they feel safe at their workplace, down from 95% the year%.

Four years ago 92% of students said they felt safe at school. That number has dropped every year to 69% this past year.

For families, 84% believed schools were safe, but that was down from 91% in 2018-19, a high of 94% in 2019-20, and 92% last school year.

Students were consistent in their answer to believing they had the technology needed to support their daily work, varying no more than 2%, from 96 in 2019-21 and 94 in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Families were not as positive about the question of technology, answering in the affirmative 89% of the time, down from 92% the previous school year and 91% in the two school years before that.

Falling every year for the past 4 years from 91% to 81%, students have become less inclined to believe their teachers care about how they are doing.

There were 83% of families this year that said they felt well-informed about learning opportunities at school, up from 82% last year, down from 88% in 2019-20 and up from 79% in 2018-19.

In 2018-19 only 14% of families said they were satisfied with the opportunities available to them to be involved in their child's education. That number jumped to 82% the following year, dropped to 69% last year and was back up to 71% this year.

Regarding schools providing the necessary support for students, 86% of responding families indicated that they believed so, slightly down from 88% last year and 91%the year before that, but up from 83% in 2018-19.

Staff consistently said they were proud to work for the school division, but less so this year at 92% than the previous four years that ranged between 96 and 97%.

In other matters, the Board:

Heard delegates Les Adams and Wren Williams read a proclamation from the General Assembly in honor of retired educator and former school board member Dr. Joe DeVault.

Approved the use of Ameristaff, ABM and Abacus Staffing to help fill unfilled positions within the school system.

Approved a contract of $240,750 to Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates for new HVAC equipment at Laurel Park Middle School.

Approved a review of a required crisis plan.

Reconciled the operating budget by amending the facilities category downward by $773,914 and the instruction category downward by $430,647 to accommodate a decrease of $1.2 million in state funding.

From closed session, named Kelsey Gardner the new principal at Mount Olivet Elementary School, Eric Ross the assistant principal at Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, Sherrika Stanley the assistant principal at Magna Vista High School and Bill Stout the coordinator of Regional Alternative Programs at the Center for Community Learning.