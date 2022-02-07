Schools on delay Tuesday

Due to potentially icy conditions in the early morning hours, both Henry County Public Schools and Martinsville City Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay Tuesday morning.
The schools were closed all day today, also due to potentially icy conditions.
