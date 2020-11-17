Scientists will take the next 2 years to study life in Henry County more than 10,000 years ago

The Virginia Museum of Natural History soon will embark on a 2-year archaeological endeavor to reveal the details of the beginning of civilization, covering more than 10,000 years, in Martinsville and Henry County.
The area is rich in history already, thanks largely to archaeological excavations conducted more than 50 years ago under the direction of Richard P. Gravely Jr. of Martinsville, whose work was donated to the Research Laboratories of Anthropology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
Modern methods and new technology allows today's archaeologists to expose new details in ways that never have been possible.
Hayden Bassett, assistant curator of archaeology at the Virginia Museum of Natural History, said he intends to revisit the excavations by Gravely in the next two years, and expectations are high.
Bassett revealed some of his plans and insights at the Heritage Center and Museum on Sunday, when he addressed members of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society.
"I've just moved back to the area and been at museum for about three months," Bassett said. "There will be a press release coming soon about this."
Then Bassett told the gathering of about 30 how he would use 60 years' worth of data to paint a picture of what life was like for the native people who lived along the Smith River and its tributaries. That picture would include never-seen insights.
Bassett unveiled maps that were the result of "predictive modeling" through specialized software.
"By locating past settlements, we can produce a settlement pattern analysis that will show the most likely places where people were," Bassett said. "We have identified 264 [possible] sites in Henry County."
Bassett said the predictive map technology captures about 96% of known sites as he tries to reconstruct life in Martinsville and Henry County from 9200 BC to 1500 AD.
Who they were
The region's indigenous people came out of the Paleo-Indian migration during a period of global warming that created an ice-free corridor down from Alaska and western Canada in a land once called "Beringia." That was around 16,500 years ago, when the glaciers began to melt and allowed people to move south and east.
Genetic studies of these first inhabitants suggest they developed in isolation and shared a single ancestral population.
Bassett said their incentive for moving was to hunt for big game when the mastodon, giant ground sloths, 400-pound beavers, wolves and mountain lions roamed the hills and valleys of Henry County.
"In the beginning, there were probably 25 people at any one time, groups of immediate family, hunting and living on the floodplains of the major river systems - the Smith, Mayo, Dan and Roanoke - all part of the Roanoke River Basin," Bassett said. "These groups would meet other groups once or twice a year at Smith Mountain Lake, near where the dam is now, to trade and perform marriage ceremonies."
Between 9200 BC and 8000 BC, Bassett said, Henry County looked much like Eastern Canada does today, with mixed conifers forming a dense hardwood forest.
Settling down
Winters were colder here then, and a person still could see the glaciers as they retreated to the north.
From 8000 BC to 6000 BC the trees became similar to what we have today, and deer and fish became the staple.
People began hunting from ridge tops, and the great mastodon became extinct.
"People are clinging to the river," Bassett said. "Philpott and the area near the [Smith River] sports complex increased in population as bands of people set up seasonal base camps."
The population of Henry County continued to increase from 6000 BC to 2500 BC as people became less mobile and adapted to local resources while foraging through the Smith River valley.
"Sites expand beyond the near river, and the tools became much heavier," Bassett said. "The diet expands to take advantage of a range of animals, such as fish and mollusks, and nuts become popular."
Soapstone's origin
During this time, populations can be found in Philpott, with neighboring camps in Stanleytown and in Martinsville.
"Weapons were used to throw at animals from ridge tops, Bassett said. "People are becoming more settled, and the spear points become smaller."
From 2500 BC to 1200 BC the people of Henry County became intensive foragers, and the Smith River became more important.
Bowls made of soapstone quarried from Ridgeway and Henry can be found from this period.
Bassett noted "Soapstone Road" in Ridgeway derives its name from the prevalence of this metamorphic rock in the area.
Moving on up
From 1200 BC to 1500 AD the land use in Henry County returns primarily to the Smith and Mayo rivers, and the population decreases.
"It was during this time that the bow and arrow was introduced, and land use in Henry County mysteriously shifts away from the Smith and Mayo to Leatherwood and Blackberry creeks, with people settling on high ridges," Bassett said. "There may have been a lot of flooding during this time."
The warm and wet conditions allowed for the cultivation of maize, beans and squash. Permanent villages were established and jewelry entered the culture.
From 900 to 1500 the population in Henry County grew to an estimated 700 people who formed fortified villages in Philpott, Bassett, Stanleytown and Martinsville.
Bassett said the data show shared culture, practices, beliefs and examples of complex logistics to grow, collect and store sufficient food.
"There was extensive trade relations during this period from the entire Smith River valley - Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties," Bassett said. "It's a rich archaeological record."
The historical residents of Henry County were blessed with an abundance of natural food sources, and once they became adept at storing food, they also became the subject of raids from people to the north who were not as fortunate.
Gambling and god
Bassett said Henry County was littered with hundreds of pits in the ground used to store food such as corn and hickory nuts.
For recreation, a game called "chungke" was popular. A disc would be rolled on the ground, and the object was to throw a spear at the moving target and knock it over. A wager over the contest made the event more interesting.
Primitive burials in Henry County indicate this is also the period when people began honoring their dead. The deceased would be oriented north in burial with the head facing east.
Bassett said the evidence of a religious belief system can be found on a tobacco pipe.
"We see this weeping eye motif again and again," Bassett said. "We see it all around like Greek and Roman gods and have determined it to be a 'thunderbird,' modeled after the hawk - probably a deity."
Bassett said while other indigenous Virginians worshiped multiple deities, those in Henry County only recognized one deity - the "thunderbird."
