Scientists will take the next 2 years to study life in Henry County more than 10,000 years ago

Bassett unveiled maps that were the result of "predictive modeling" through specialized software.

"By locating past settlements, we can produce a settlement pattern analysis that will show the most likely places where people were," Bassett said. "We have identified 264 [possible] sites in Henry County."

Bassett said the predictive map technology captures about 96% of known sites as he tries to reconstruct life in Martinsville and Henry County from 9200 BC to 1500 AD.

Who they were

The region's indigenous people came out of the Paleo-Indian migration during a period of global warming that created an ice-free corridor down from Alaska and western Canada in a land once called "Beringia." That was around 16,500 years ago, when the glaciers began to melt and allowed people to move south and east.

Genetic studies of these first inhabitants suggest they developed in isolation and shared a single ancestral population.

Bassett said their incentive for moving was to hunt for big game when the mastodon, giant ground sloths, 400-pound beavers, wolves and mountain lions roamed the hills and valleys of Henry County.