Scott chair; Martin vice chair

The Patrick County Public Schools (PCPS) board voted in the 2023 board chair as Walter Scott and the vice chair as Rob Martin at the regular January board meeting on Thursday.

PCPS Superintendent Jason Wood opened nominations for board chair, PCPS Board Member Walter Scott was nominated and then the board voted him in unanimously. Scott than opened nominations for vice chair, PCPS Board Member Rob Martin was nominated and the board unanimously approved.

PCPS Board Clerk Sara Leigh Collins was appointed to hold another term as board clerk for 2023, and Stephanie Lawless was appointed to another term as deputy clerk to the board.

The board also approved the proposed appointment of school board representatives to special committees. This assigned PCPS Board Member Shannon Harrell to the gifted committee; Martin to the school health advisory and parks and recreation committees; Scott to the career-technical advisory committee/builders association; PCPS Board Member Amy Walker to the employee insurance committee; PCPS Board Member Ryan Lawson to the special education advisory committee; Lawson and Scott to the building committee; Wood, Scott and Martin to the liaison committee; Wood, Scott, Shannon Brown, Andrea Cassell, Katina Hylton and Jeannie Kind to the budget committee; Scott and Martin to the VSBA voting delegate committee; Wood, Harrell, Derek Smith and additional bus representatives to the transportation committee; and Wood, Walker and additional school representatives to the parent advisory committee.

Also in the organizational portion of the January board meeting the board approved the proposed school board representatives to special committees, reaffirmed and adopted the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) Code of Conduct and adopted Roberts Rule of Order.

In other matters:

The board met in closed session to discuss school safety and the monthly personnel report. The board approved the personnel report resigning Jacob Holland as physical education teacher at Stuart Elementary School (SES) and Meadows of Dan Elementary School (MODE) and Tanner Hall as teacher assistant at SES; hiring Maggie Hall as grant-funded teacher assistant at Patrick County High School (PCHS) and Emily Shuff as custodian at Woolwine Elementary School (WES); transferring Elizabeth Dawson from teacher assistant to teacher at Blue Ridge Elementary School (BRES); and retiring Patricia Hiatt as teacher from BRES.

Wood announced the VSBA orientation for new school board chair and vice chair that is in conjunction with the VSBA conference in January and the 2023 VSBA Capital Conference that he will be attending with Lawson, Scott and Walker.

Wood gave his superintendent’s report highlighting fall scores at PCHS, giving an update on the revised ESSER III grant after feedback from the community and revisions, announcing that ESSER II grant funds need to be used by the end of September this year and announcing that prices for projects funded by the 1% sales tax are currently being worked on and are expected by February.

Wood announced that the money totaling around $705,000 that the board voted in December to place in a high interest account has gained $937 in interest.

Wood announced that the public input meeting for the FY24 budget will take place on Feb. 9 at the next school board meeting and the public is encouraged to attend and give feedback.

The board approved the consent agenda containing the minutes from the December meeting, regular invoices, monthly financial report, capital improvement reports, a budget amendment and field trips.

The board approved new PCHS programs of study, the school calendar for 2023-24, an updated special education plan and surplus items.