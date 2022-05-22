Scott: Coalitions should fight targeting; Tobacco co's target Black people with menthol, he said

Drug-Free MHC held its May meeting over Zoom featuring a guest speaker: Center for Black Health and Equity Senior Program Manager Michael Scott.

Piedmont Community Services Prevention Manager Bonnie Favero introduced the guest speaker of the meeting. “He did a training for us a couple of months ago and it was very informative about the tobacco industry and especially its focus on African-Americans,” Favero said. “We’re very excited to have him back here today … To give us some training so that we can do some more to focus on tobacco in our community.”

While Scott was setting up his PowerPoint, Virginia Tobacco Control Program Lead Regional Coordinator Gina Roberts said, “We’re really excited to get this whole piece of the project going. I think this will be critical in really bringing your coalition together.”

Scott said that the focus of his presentation was going to be the coalition’s readiness. “Building and maintaining that coalition and … making sure we’ve got the right people on the coalition to get what we need done, done,” he added.

He highlighted the coalition’s work on policies concerning changing “smoke free laws” around work places, faith institutions and stores, but said, “It’s probably going to be months if not years before it officially happens, but there’s going to be preparation; there’s going to need to be community support.”

“When we talk about the successes that we have seen using these community coalitions, we look back to Philadelphia … Where big tobacco brought in these new flavored menthol cigarettes, it was at the community level that folks got together and said ‘You know what, we don’t want this in our communities” and they were able to push back,” Scott said.

Scott said that he wants the Drug-Free MHC coalition to be strong so that it is able to do the same things that have been seen in other places so as to be able to block efforts to “allow these products to be in predominantly African American neighborhoods, predominantly low income neighborhoods, predominantly LGBT communities.”

Scott said that the goal and objective were to discuss the virtues of coalitions and partnerships in the process of advocating for menthol and flavor restriction policies. In order for a community to do this, they need to form a coalition (which MHC has already done), plan for change and policy advocacy for menthol flavor restrictions, implement the plan for change and then keep maintaining and sustaining the coalition.

His recommended steps for planning for these changes to be made by coalitions are as follows: assess the problem and its impact on community, identify evidence-based strategies and activities, determine allies and supporters, determine the capacity and readiness of the coalition to effect change and to assure that the focus is community level.

Scott added that having equitable policies is a key factor when working within a coalition. “When the center talks about equitable policies, some of our deal breakers are if we’re going to do a menthol restriction, there can be no exemptions. We can’t say ‘all stores except adult-only stores.’”

Scott asked the group of attendees to list off some of the people in the community who would potentially be connections to help aid in coalition efforts. In the chat box Alt suggested “those in public schools,” Favero suggested “members of the fraternity,” Pamela Chitwood with the Virginia Department of Health said “community health workers” and “school systems” and Kenny Muse from the Virginia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force suggested “coaches.”

He also listed some other people who can be a big help in this situation as leaders of faith institutions, barber shops and beauty salons and owners of places were people congregate. “You’ve got folks from every class of income and education coming” to these different places, Scott added.

Also in the meeting, Va. Cooperative Family and Consumer Science Extension Agent in Patrick County Terri Alt announced an opioid-centered Addressing Addiction conference next Thursday at the Patrick and Henry Community College Historic Virginia Campus. The goal of the conference is to increase awareness and reduce stigma and the plan is to hold this conference every two years which was disrupted by COVID, but will now resume.

The conference is a full day featuring six speakers that will cover a wide range of topics related to substance abuse disorders, various treatments and what steps a community can take.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

