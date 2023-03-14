With the upcoming departure of Dr. Sandy Strayer as superintendent, the Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) system is on the hunt for someone to fill her shoes.

HCPS is doing its own search without the use of an outside agency.

“Different school divisions handle it different ways,” HCPS Director of Communications Monica Hatchett said. “A lot of people hire an outside agency to do it, but that can be time consuming … There are different factors playing in to why a division would do that or why they wouldn’t.

“Our board is certainly very capable,” Hatchett added. “There are education veterans on that board, people who have worked for school divisions before, we have an HR manager on our board. So, with their wisdom and experience then they certainly have the capacity to do that themselves.”

Inviting input

An early stage in the search for a new superintendent is a series of four “listening sessions” across the county, in which residents can “share their thoughts,” Hatchett said.

A survey will be distributed to families and staff at those sessions and also is available online at bit.ly/3JbhC7C.

All of the meetings will be open to the public, and members of the school board will be at each one. The board members will ask questions such as what citizens would like the candidates to be asked in the interview process and if a local or out-of-town candidate is preferred.

“It is really important to us as a school division and to our school board to hear what the community thinks,” Hatchett said.

The first will be at 6 p.m. today at Laurel Park Middle School, 280 Laurel Park Ave. The rest of the meetings also will be at 6 p.m.:

March 21: Bassett High School, 85 Riverside Drive.

March 27: Magna Vista High School, 701 Magna Vista School Road

March 28: Stanleytown Elementary School, 74 Edgewood Drive.

The survey and meetings will be completed by the end of March. After the April 13 board meeting the board will start looking at the results and put together an interview package. Interviews of candidates will be conducted throughout April and May, Hatchett said.

HCPS hopes to hire a candidate by July 1, but the exact date will depend on how quickly the chosen candidate can begin working, she added.

Job listing

The job listing has been posted to national education job boards such as the National Association of School Superintendents and the Virginia School Boards Association’s newsfeed; LinkedIn, all HCPS social media accounts and on the HCPS website at https://hcps.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=4073.

The job postings do not list the salary. Hatchett said that the salary paid to the chosen candidate will be based on that person’s skills and experience. Strayer’s most recent salary is $158,802.48.

According to the job description, the superintendent is “responsible for the instruction, personnel, financial planning and management, assessment and accountability, community relations and communication, and decision-making and management of the public school division.”

The person in this position also “communicates a clear vision of educational excellence and continuous improvement consistent with the goals of the School Board’s Strategic Plan;” “promotes a healthy organizational climate characterized by mutual trust, respect and open communication;” and “ensures that school division practices, activities, and decisions are lawful, prudent and ethical.”

The job description is asking for candidates with a postgraduate professional license with an endorsement in administration and supervision pre K-12 and a division superintendent license; a minimum of three years of successful experience as a building-level administrator in a public school system and five years successful experience in teaching; experience working as a central office administrator and additional studies beyond the master’s degree in curriculum or school administration is preferred; and a doctorate degree in educational administration or educational leadership is preferred.

Strayer’s advice

Strayer will leave her position at HCPS on June 30 and will begin a new position as the health and education program officer at The Harvest Foundation on July 3.

She described what it takes to be a good superintendent.

“In my experience, the superintendent must be a relationship-builder so that he or she can garner trust as they work to inspire the school community to do great things,” she said. “Maintaining high expectations for academic achievement and behavior is essential for a strong learning environment.

“Additionally, addressing staffing shortages and marketing education as a valuable field will be critical in the years to come. This person will need to be able to attract and retain high quality professionals. When you’re blessed with excellent students and staff, your role is a great one,” she said.

The ideal superintendent models a love of learning, is a decisive leader who considers all perspectives and puts students first, she said.