With Season Two, Natalie Hodge’s “Hometown Hustle” is getting itself ready for television.

Hodge, the proprietor of Rudy’s Girl Media, premiered Season 1 of the series in 2021, featuring sneak peeks into the challenges and victories of business owners in the Martinsville and Henry County area. In Season 2, the show has expanded.

Each Tuesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. a new episode of the series will be released on the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube channel. The first episode is on Appomattox River Company and Carrington & Crafton Academy of Performing Arts in Farmville, with 10,000 views. The second is on The Artist Way Cafe of Gretna, with 13,000 views.

“That kind of took my breath away,” Hodge said.

“This is a huge expansion from the pilot season, which was six 10-minute episodes. The new season is 10 22-minute episodes that cover businesses as far away as Patrick County, Brunswick County and Prince Edward County.”

But even though the show is expanding, Hodge said she will always find a way to maintain her Martinsville roots. One way she does that is by letting viewers know how many miles the featured businesses are from her hometown.

“People will always know where I’m from,” she added.

Hodge said the crew began filming the last week of July, filmed on site at the businesses for three weeks straight and have been getting the show ready for release since then.

“This is to showcase the best of who we are,” Hodge said. The episodes will delve into what the businesses do, the reason why these entrepreneurs started their businesses and the highest highs and lowest lows of their business journeys.

“Every community across the world has hometown hustlers,” Hodge said.

“Part of the goal [of the series] is to raise the collective self-esteem of the region,” she said. “There’s a lot of negative content, and we just want to be a space that shines a positive light on things happening and people who are here.”

The other episodes will feature the following businesses: The Ground Floor and Performance 276 of Martinsville; Scuffle Hill Brewing Company and Lawless Welding & Fabrications, Inc. of Henry County; High Country Lavender and Poor Farmers Market of Patrick County; Nana Karen’s on Main and Blush and Glow Spa of Danville; Brosville Animal Clinic of Pittsylvania County; The Butterfly Rose Florist & Gift Shop and Browntown Farms of Brunswick County; Distinct Impressions, Inc. and Southern Restorations LLC of Halifax County; Rocky Branch Contractors and The Cottage Barn of Mecklenburg County; Blackstone Family Dentistry of Nottoway County; and The CornerStone Farm of Charlotte County.

Hodge’s production crew is made up of herself as executive producer, creator and host; Hasan Davis as executive producer; Dana Wilson and Wayne Draper as associate producers; Edmund Bowman as director, camera operator and editor; Wydell Lynch as director of photography, camera operator and editor; Wade Dove as camera operator and lead editor; Jason Cahill as editor; Aubree Bowman as assistant producer; Terence Carter as motion graphics designer; Dwayne Cherry as theme song artist; Tamryn LeGrant as creative assistant; and Quinton Christopher as creative assistant.

The next episode will release at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. For more information visit hometownhustle.tv or rudysgirl.com, visit the Rudy’s Girl Media or Hometown Hustle Facebook pages and subscribe to the Rudy’s Girl Media YouTube channel to get updates on future episodes.

Hodge is already thinking of Season 3 of the show; the adjusted format of Season 2 was to prepare the show to be television ready.