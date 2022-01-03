Season's first snow forecast for today

The area is on a wild winter ride, with snow forecast for this morning following a bright and sunny Saturday which had temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunday’s temperatures had a lot of catching up to do, as they dropped throughout the cloudy day to change the feeling from spring-like to the area’s first big taste of winter.

The National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 3 a.m. to noon today — predicting snow on the first day students were supposed to return to school after the holiday vacation.

The NWS predicted a low this morning of 34 degrees, and a 70% chance of snow by about 3 a.m. That chance of snow was reduced to 20% as the morning progresses.

Today’s high is expected to be 42 degrees, followed by a low of 20 degrees on a clear night.

The Weather Channel (TWC), on the other hand, called for a below-freezing night followed by a 100% chance of snow starting around 7 a.m., when the temperature was forecast at 37 degrees, and continuing until 11 a.m., when the temperature is predicted to be 36 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be around 34 degrees around 9 a.m.

TWC calls for a high of 52 degrees on today followed by a low of 24 degrees tonight.

A slow moving front was expected to stall across an area from Tidewater area of Virginia down into Georgia on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. A low-pressure system was expected to form on the front while colder air rushed in from another disturbance.

“These two will bring a changeover of rain to snow starting in the mountains by midnight, reaching the piedmont by dawn,” forecasters wrote. “The system exits by early Monday afternoon.”

Patrick County Public Schools was the first of the area school systems to issue a change in plans due to the forecast. Today has been planned as a staff workday, and at 5:30 p.m. the system announced that the workday would be conducted virtually, and 12-month employees are to report at 10 a.m.

Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to be below freezing for the rest of the week, bottoming out at 19 degrees on Tuesday and Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, according to TWC. The NWS’s prediction is similar.

According to NWS data, the average high temperature for Martinsville in December was 59.5 degrees, and the average low is 31.2. In Stuart, the average daily high was 58.9, and the low was 32.5.

Those temperatures, as it was not difficult to notice last month, were significantly warmer than the normal average high of 51.2 and low of 28.3 in Stuart, and in Martinsville, normal average high of 51.1 and low of 26.3.

In a surprising change of pace, January went warmer instead of colder: In Martinsville, the NWS measured a high of 63 degrees and a low of 50 degrees on Saturday and high of 76 and low of 57 on Sunday. The normal temperatures for the first two days of January are a high of 48.5 and a low of 24.6.

Stuart’s highs and lows were 64 and 39 on Saturday and 74 and 57 on Sunday, also well above Stuart’s normal temperatures of 48.5 high and 26.1 low for the first two days of January.

Now it’s catching up, however, and Old Man Winter seems to be here for a spell.

