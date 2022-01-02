Season's first snow forecast

There's a pretty good chance we'll wake up tomorrow morning to the sight of snow.

However, because of predicted temperatures above freezing, it's not expected to last.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 3 a.m. to noon Monday -- predicting snow on the first day students were supposed to return to school after the holiday vacation.

The NWS predicts a low tonight of 34 degrees, and a 70% chance of snow by about 3 a.m. That chance of snow will reduce to 20% as the morning progresses.

Monday's high is expected to be 42 degrees, followed by a low of 20 degrees on a clear Monday night.

The Weather Channel (TWC), on the other hand, is calling for a below-freezing 100% chance of snow, expecting it to start at 7 a.m., when the temperature is forecast at 37 degrees, and continuing until 11 a.m., when the temperature is predicted to be 36 degrees. Temperatures are expected to be around 34 degrees around 9 a.m.

TWC calls for a high of 52 degrees on Monday followed by a low of 24 degrees Monday night.

Throughout the week, temperatures are expected to be below freezing for the rest of the week, bottoming out at 19 degrees on Tuesday and Saturday, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s, according to TWC. The NWS's prediction is similar.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.