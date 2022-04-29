Second Uptown Partnership public session - Public: Focus on streets, drop dog park idea

The second Uptown Partnership (UP) Community Engagement Session featured an interactive survey on interest and disinterest for improvements to uptown Martinsville.

UP Executive Director Kathy Deacon and Jeff Sadler, housing and revitalization coordinator for Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, gave an opening presentation at the Thursday event at TAD Space before participants were encouraged to offer their opinions on potential changes.

Deacon opened by saying, “We’re just really happy that we can all come together in a room, talk about some things that maybe feel uncomfortable to some and that we can do it and then leave here and see each other on the street and hug it out.”

Sadler explained the process of having people come into Martinsville and conduct surveys to see what could be improved around the city. He then outlined that the importance of Martinsville is centered in the fact that it is: a center for employment, a large image of the community, a big part of the tax base, an ideal location for independent businesses and a historical core of the community, and it represents public and private interests.

Uptown Partnership held a previous Zoom meeting on April 4, to release a Vision Plan for uptown Martinsville and later held the first community meeting on April 11, to have an open discussion with interested members of the community of Martinsville to hear their concerns and opinions about the potential changes.

The main issues that need to be improved, according to the results of the survey, are in the areas of design, economic vitality, organization, promotion and historic preservation.

After the presentation, attendees were invited to walk around the room and place different colored stickers on posters on the wall. The posters listed the improvements that were outlined in the Vision Plan for uptown Martinsville. Participants were asked to place a green dot on the poster if they liked the idea, a yellow dot if they were neutral or indifferent and a red dot if they hated the idea.

The response to the revitalization ideas was largely positive with a few standing out as controversial. Under the Economic Vitality poster, the stickers were all green for adding better small scale manufacturing, attracting businesses to the area and access to capital mechanism.

Under the Promotions poster, there was a large amount of green stickers with some yellow scattered in for sculpture trail and mural projects, interpretive historical signage and additional performance opportunities.

"Design" had three different posters and had the most variety in sticker colors. People at the meeting fully stated agreement that the streets should be better designed for people with additional awnings, benches, shade trees, investing in “beauty and delight” and prioritizing safe street crossing.

There was a unanimous display of green stickers on making improvements to the exteriors of uptown buildings by updating outdated awnings and other stylistic elements, changing ground floor windows of buildings so that pedestrians can look inside and upgrades to the FAHI museum building.

Another unanimous group of green stickers was placed under the idea for an uptown amphitheater. The poster shows an image setting the potential amphitheater on Bridge Street, but some people wrote on the poster other locations like the Big Chair parking lot or added that it needs to be in a more open location.

The potential for an uptown dog park was less unanimous, ending with 4 red stickers and 6 yellow mixed in, but the least liked proposal was making upgrades involving pocket parks. The poster ended with 7 red stickers, eleven yellow and only 8 green stickers. One person had written on their red sticker that one big park would be better and that having one central park would attract more people.

One last idea that was not completely unanimous is the closure of Walnut Street to car traffic. The street would remain open to pedestrians, but cars would no longer be able to drive through. The poster had 4 red stickers, ten yellow and ten green. One person wrote “Not enough businesses in Walnut St YET to justify this.”

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

