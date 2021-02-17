 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seizure may have caused wreck at Spruce and Parkview
0 comments
editor's pick

Seizure may have caused wreck at Spruce and Parkview

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
wreck at spruce and parkview

Martinsville Police officer directs traffic while first responders from Martinsville Fire and EMS attend to woman who they think experienced a medical emergency.

 Bill Wyatt

A 24-year-old woman experienced a medical emergency, and her vehicle veered partway off the road and struck a street sign in Martinsville on Wednesday afternoon.

A dispatcher with the 911 communications center indicated the woman may have experienced a seizure, causing her to lose control of her black Honda Accord at the intersection of Spruce Street and Parkview Avenue.

She was conscious but in distress when first responders from the Martinsville Fire and EMS arrived shortly before 3 p.m.

Martinsville Police officers closed off the westbound side of Parkview Avenue on the east side of Spruce Street and the northbound lane of Spruce Street at the intersection while rescue workers attended to the woman.

She was transported by ambulance to Sovah-Martinsville.

No other details were made available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

State: Diplomacy with Iran still an option

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert