Seizure may have caused wreck at Spruce and Parkview

A 24-year-old woman experienced a medical emergency, and her vehicle veered partway off the road and struck a street sign in Martinsville on Wednesday afternoon.

A dispatcher with the 911 communications center indicated the woman may have experienced a seizure, causing her to lose control of her black Honda Accord at the intersection of Spruce Street and Parkview Avenue.

She was conscious but in distress when first responders from the Martinsville Fire and EMS arrived shortly before 3 p.m.

Martinsville Police officers closed off the westbound side of Parkview Avenue on the east side of Spruce Street and the northbound lane of Spruce Street at the intersection while rescue workers attended to the woman.

She was transported by ambulance to Sovah-Martinsville.

No other details were made available.