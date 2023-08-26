Albert Harris Elementary School students didn’t even wait for the speeches at the opening ceremony to end before they started enjoying the new sensory garden at their school.

Martinsville City Public Schools on Wednesday celebrated the completion of a new sensory garden located in the green schoolyard by the greenhouse at AHES.

The newest addition of the sensory garden joins a monarch butterfly waystation, a vegetable garden, compost bins and a rain barrel system to water plants while reducing the amount of water that enters the school’s storm drains.

“We are kicking off our very own sensory garden,” AHES Principal Renee Brown said. First and second grade students played in the sandbox while Brown and other speakers addressed the crowd.

“Our sensory garden was created to provide a unique learning environment for our students,” said teacher Laurie Witt, who has been in the field of education for 18 years.

“Teachers and counselors can use the garden while teaching Virginia social-emotional learning standards,” Witt added. “It’s a great place to relax and connect with senses in nature while still learning.”

Witt said the garden can also be used for reading time, science lessons and math lessons at any point during the school day.

“It’s a great way to center and it’s a great focus for kids when they’re coming out to learn about outside activities,” Witt said.

The garden correlates with many of the standards set by the Virginia Department of Education, Witt added. The purpose of the sensory garden is to stimulate all five senses: sight, smell, touch, taste and sound.

The garden features a planter with visually appealing and colorful flowers for sight, a planter with vegetable and herbs for taste and smell, a sandbox and rock garden for touch and a fountain and an outdoor setting for sound.

The sensory garden is also designed to be used by children of all ages and educational abilities.

“It is an outstanding achievement this sensory garden,” city schools Superintendent Zeb Talley said. “Our young people with special needs are so wonderful and not only is it a calming effect on them, it’s a calming effect on us because ... this is very beautiful.”

The sensory garden addition was made possible by multiple partners including the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia, who funded the project, and the Dan River Basin Association, which facilitated the creation of the project.

“The Dan River Basin Association has partnered with Albert Harris Elementary for over a decade starting with Trout in the Classroom and growing into the green schoolyard and now the sensory garden,” DRBA Education Outreach Manager Krista Hodges said.

“I guarantee if you spend five minutes in this garden, you will feel its calming effects,” Hodges said. “We incorporated calming colors and all the things that can appeal to the senses from sand to an herb garden ... ornamental appealing flowers ... It is just a calming space to be in.”

“We hope the students and teachers enjoy this garden for many years to come,” Hodges added.

“It’s very exciting and we just appreciate the efforts,” Talley said. “This school’s had a tradition of doing a lot of environmental things and we’re just very proud of the work that’s been done.”

“Some of them are using it now. They’re excited and I want to kind of join them,” Talley added. “It takes me back to my days of being in the yard playing at school.”