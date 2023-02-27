The regular 2023 Virginia General Assembly session came to an end on Saturday without a broad budget approval.

With $1 billion in tax cuts from Gov. Glenn Youngkin still to be decided upon, legislators instead passed a "skinny" spending plan to cover immediate needs while the negotiators in both the House and the Senate continue with discussions.

"The last two weeks of the 2023 General Assembly saw a flurry of work as the remaining bills were both debated, and ultimately decided," State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta) said in a session recap on Monday. "As a result, the time we spend on the floor of the Virginia Senate chamber increases significantly as we rush towards 'Sine Die,' where the House and Senate adjourn for the year unless called back to the Capitol for other matters."

"Sine Die" is Latin for "without day," which means this year's session has adjourned indefinitely.

"But alas, and yet for another straight year, both the House and the Senate have failed to reach an agreement on the Commonwealth's 2023 budget before the conclusion of the session on Saturday -- so once again, the work of Virginia remains uncompleted," Stanley said.

The calendar of key dates for the 2023 General Assembly on Monday showed March 27 as the last day for Governor's action on legislation, April 12 as a proposed day for a reconvened session and July 1 as the effective date of enacted legislation.

"These last two weeks of session have consisted of final bill consideration by each chamber of the other chamber's bills. Before a bill can be sent to Governor Youngkin for his consideration, it must be approved by majorities in the House and in the Senate," said Stanley. "Crucially, both chambers must approve identical versions of the bill. And here, identical means identical. Every word, letter, and punctuation mark must be the same when a bill passes the House as it was when it passed the Senate -- and vice-versa. This can make for what looks like a redundant process, but it is still absolutely necessary."

This session was unique because every seat will be on the ballot in November and with campaigns clearly on the horizon, both chambers were regularly marked this year with impassioned floor speeches and votes distinctly partisan.

"In many instances, a bill approved by both chambers will have different language and provision. When this happens, the differences between the two versions of the same bill must be rectified," Stanley said. "A committee of conference, usually consisting of three delegates and three senators, is appointed to iron out the differences. During the final days of the General Assembly session, most of the work is done by legislators appointed to these committees."

This year's successes include a stop-gap budget bill and a major energy bill, while much of the legislation would clear one chamber only to be killed in the other.

"If the legislators assigned to resolve differences on a particular bill reach an agreement, the bill goes back to both chambers for a final vote. Frequently, the legislator describing the result of the agreement announces to their chamber that there is 'peace in the valley,'" said Stanley. "Because scores of bills have differences that must be resolved by conference committees, you hear this cliche' a lot during the final days of every General Assembly session."

Also on the last day of the regular session, lawmakers approved a bill that brings more transparency to the state Parole Board and an incentive package to Amazon in response for the company's commitment to an investment of $35 billion for new data centers in the Commonwealth.

For Stanley, out of the 13 bills that he filed, nine bills crossed over to the House and eight survived for final approval by the governor:

A bill to add an additional General District Court Judge for the 22nd Judicial Circuit for Pittsylvania County

A bill to permit broadband fiber cable to cross railroad tracks unimpeded by Norfolk Southern or CSX so the “last mile” of fiber optic cable can be laid in Southside and Southwest Virginia

A bill that will create a gateway for the region to promote green open spaces for residential land development (rather than solar projects)

A bill that intending to halt the theft of catalytic converters by eliminating the marketplace for them to be sold in Virginia

A bill that empowers the Virginia Employment Commission to go after the fraudsters that ripped off the unemployment fund by about $1 billion during the Covid pandemic

A bill to create standards for public school systems to modernize schools

A bill that prevents children under the age of 18 from accessing pornography websites in Virginia

Said Stanley: "While we adjourned, the Senate of Virginia's work for this year is not complete. We still have a budget problem to solve and we, of course, have to come back to the Capitol on April 12 to consider Governor Youngkin's amendments to the legislation we passed this session."