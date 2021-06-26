Setting sun blamed as cause for collision at Mulberry and Rives in Martinsville

The occupants of two vehicles escaped serious injury when their vehicles collided at the Mulberry and Rives roads intersection in Martinsville shortly after 8 p.m. Friday.

The driver of a 4-door car said she was blinded by the sun as she approached the intersection heading west. That's when the front of her vehicle crashed into a Ford F150 pickup truck.

The car stopped at the traffic light, and the driver of the truck continued through the intersection and came to a stop heading the same direction about 30 feet in front of the car.

The airbag appeared to be deployed in the car but not in the truck.

Officers with the Martinsville Police Department responded, and one person was taken to Sovah-Martinsville by Martinsville Fire and EMS.

The setting of the sun occurred around 8:40 Friday night, and westward drivers on Mulberry Road encounter the sun directly in their eyes in the 8 o'clock hour of the evening as they reach the top a hill at the intersection.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

