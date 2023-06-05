A thunderstorm with high winds and heavy downpours descended upon Martinsville and Henry County around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls said falling trees took down two utility poles and power lines in a wooded area between Rives and Smith Lake Roads.

Utility crews closed both roads to all traffic and Skyline Tree Service was called to clear the way for the utility repairmen.

“Due to a storm that just hit Martinsville, we have crews working with Martinsville City Electric under the lights,” a Facebook post from Skyline stated. “There are several areas without power.”

Much of the south side of the city and the adjoining area of Henry County appeared to be affected by the outage.

A call logged by the 911 Communications Center indicated scattered trees had been downed by thunderstorm winds in Martinsville and eastern Henry County.

There were reports from Eden, in neighboring Rockingham County, North Carolina, of uprooted trees and damage to several residences.

Dime-sized hail was also reported in various areas of Henry County.

Crews repaired the damage and restored power in Martinsville before midnight Saturday.

On Sunday, the National Weather Service issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Statement for south central and Southwest Virginia and north central and northwest North Carolina indicating the chance of more severe weather this afternoon and evening.

A few storms may produce damaging winds and large hail, the NWS stated.

The National Weather Service office in Blacksburg stated on Sunday that temperatures would warm back up starting Monday and are expected to be in the 70s and 80s most days this week. There will also be a chance each day of showers and thunderstorms into the next work week.