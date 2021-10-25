Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts possible this afternoon

Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible for the area this afternoon and evening along with a threat for large hail or even an isolated tornado.

The National Weather this morning said the chance of thunderstorms was slight and the threat of hail or a tornado was even less, but caution and awareness of the possibility of dangerous weather is still advised.

The possible weather is due to a potent area of low pressure that will move north of the area today with a trailing cold front passing through this afternoon. This combination makes conditions favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. today with rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half-inch possible.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms reduces to 60% tonight, tapering off after 11 p.m. and then beginning to clear by 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Cooler and windy conditions are expected behind the front tonight and Tuesday.

Another storm system is expected to bring widespread rainfall for the end of the week.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

