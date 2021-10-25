 Skip to main content
Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts possible this afternoon
breaking top story weather alert

National forecast

Severe thunderstorms and damaging wind are possible this afternoon and evening.

 NWS

Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible for the area this afternoon and evening along with a threat for large hail or even an isolated tornado.

The National Weather this morning said the chance of thunderstorms was slight and the threat of hail or a tornado was even less, but caution and awareness of the possibility of dangerous weather is still advised.

The possible weather is due to a potent area of low pressure that will move north of the area today with a trailing cold front passing through this afternoon. This combination makes conditions favorable for strong to severe thunderstorms.

The forecast calls for an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. today with rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half-inch possible.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms reduces to 60% tonight, tapering off after 11 p.m. and then beginning to clear by 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 

Cooler and windy conditions are expected behind the front tonight and Tuesday.

Another storm system is expected to bring widespread rainfall for the end of the week.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

