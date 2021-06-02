Severe weather alert issued for Thursday

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Weather Alert for a line of thunderstorms expected to move through the area on Thursday.

NWS in Blacksburg included Southwest Virginia and a good portion of North Carolina in its forecast.

The alert says that thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon and evening and will be capable of producing strong winds, hail and locally heavy rainfall.

Earlier mentions of a potential tornado are not repeated in today's alert.

Heavy rainfall which also could result in flash flooding on a local basis.

The area under includes Patrick, Henry and Pittsylvania counties and the cities of Martinsville and Danville.

High pressure will return to the region for the weekend, but there will be a continued daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.