Severe weather possible for the region on Thursday
The National Weather Service says thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday, a few of which may become severe and capable of producing damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.

Heavy rainfall which also could result in flash flooding on a local basis.

The area under notice reaches from North Carolina to Pennsylvania and includes Patrick, Henry and Pittsylvania counties and the cities of Martinsville and Danville.

Forecast discussion as of late Tuesday called for high pressure to drift eastward off the coast allowing for an increase in winds in a southwest flow ahead of an approaching low pressure system that will bring scattered showers and storms beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday.

High pressure will return to the region for the weekend but there will be a continued daily chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

