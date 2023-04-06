Severe weather hit Henry County around 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon as hail, high winds, thunderstorms and rain arrived from the west.

Traffic on U.S. 220 came to a halt when large hail began to fall as drivers began seeking shelter under a bridge at the Joseph Martin Highway exit.

The National Weather Service) indicated a possible tornado near the Henry County/Patrick County line.

A few minutes later, emergency radio traffic indicated a report of a tree that had fallen on a house at 625 Old Well Road in Spencer, which is in the general area where the possible tornado may have been.

A dispatcher stated that the caller confirmed there were no injuries caused by the fallen tree.

Further radio traffic indicated at least four other trees had fallen in or near roadways in the western end of Henry County and the Virginia Department of Transportation had been called to respond.

A thunderstorm watch was to remain in effect until 10 p.m. on Thursday, according to the NWS.

As of Thursday evening, the forecast called for a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night on Thursday and then an 80% chance of rain with wind gusts up to 22 mph on Friday.

Rain is expected to continue through Saturday night.