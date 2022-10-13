Sewer suit still sits

Despite a second motion to dismiss a Martinsville lawsuit against Henry County and various water regulatory agencies, the suit still sits without a court date, four months after it was filed.

When Martinsville discovered a 1,500-foot section of an aging sewer pipe had completely collapsed near Walker Road within sight of the Smith River, it wasn’t long before the repair project grew to involve a 6-mile run from the city’s waste water treatment plant near Forest Park County Club all the way to Fieldale.

In 2016, Martinsville secured a $21.74 million 30-year, no-interest loan to pay for it, but the sewer pipe repair project kept growing.

In July 2020, City Manager Leon Towarnicki notified City Council that an interceptor line at Jones Creek—a 36-inch line—was in a bad state of repair and another $3.7 million would be needed to cover the cost.

Towarnicki said his administration had found possible funding through the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration that would cover as much as 80% of the cost.

Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle said the project involved an area that ran from the old “Haunted Castle” in Koehler, behind Boxley Concrete and Meeks Auto Salvage, paralleled the Dick & Willie Trail from El Parral, then continued up Clearview.

As expenses began to mount, City Attorney Eric Monday suggested Henry County and its Public Service Authority (PSA), a water customer of the city, should be held responsible for a portion of the repair costs.

Henry County countered by filing for a permit to reopen the shuttered Lower Smith River Wastewater Treatment Plant in Henry County so it would no longer be dependent upon the City for its sewage treatment.

Henry County’s request was granted, and the State Water Control Board awarded the PSA $23.6 million toward the cost of bringing the facility back online.

Meanwhile, Andrea Wortzel, a partner with Troutman Pepper, was retained, and a suit was filed on July 1 in Richmond City Circuit Court on Martinsville’s behalf against the Henry County PSA, the Department of Environmental Quality, the State Water Control Board and against Michael Rolband, the DEQ director.

Martinsville’s case argues the permit should have been denied because it will result in a loss of revenue for the City and is a duplication of services.

Henry County defended its request by pointing out the development of the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre justified the request for increased capacity.

The City currently has two filings before a three-judge panel regarding reversion and is pursuing those with retained counsel at Troutman Pepper while legal expenses continue to mount.

Council Member Tammy Pearson noted as recently as last month that council members have spent $1.5 million on legal fees seeking reversion.

In May, when legal fees related reversion had topped $1.1 million, Towarnicki blamed the actions of the County for the City’s costs of litigating reversion.