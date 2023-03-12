Area residents can now use an app on their smartphones to arrange carpooling and other alternatives to individual driving.

The app, “RIDE Solutions,” is a program of the West Piedmont Planning District Commission (WPPDC). It allows users to find ride-share matches and carpool connections and to set up the use of a shared van, and it also rewards people for biking and walking.

The app is the West Piedmont region’s commuter program that “promotes carpooling, vanpooling, transit use, bicycling and walking as means of transportation as well as telework,” WPPDC Regional Planner Joe Bonanno said.

The app allows drivers to post their commute times and general location and then matches them up with riders who are going to the same area at the same time. Riders will have access to the driver’s profile with general information such as gender, spoken languages, smoker or nonsmoker and typical commute times.

Those shared rides are coordinated through private messages within the app.

“Anybody can use it. It’s absolutely free and open to the public,” Bonanno said. The age range of users is typically 20s to 50s, he added.

There’s even a safeguard to give the rider a ride home in case the original plans made over the app fall through: The rider would arrange an alternative mode of transportation, such as a taxi or service such as Uber or Lyft, and would have to pay for it at time of service but then would turn in the receipt of payment of that service to be reimbursed by the WPPDC.

Shared van

Another part of the program is vanpooling, which comes with a fee and is done through a partnership with Commute with Enterprise. Vanpooling usually is used by employers to provide rides to and from work for employees who live near each other.

“We’ve had the most effect with businesses,” Bonanno said. “One issue in our region is we found that businesses have had issues with their employees having reliable transportation to work,” and this shared van service takes care of that problem.

The cost to rent the van is split by the riders and driver or can be paid for by the employer. The more the riders, the lower the cost. Enterprise handles all the leasing and liability insurance, and WPPDC connects the companies to Enterprise.

When not in use, the van would stay at the home of one of its users.

Reduce air pollution

The program began in Roanoke in 2004 “as a means to take vehicles off the road for the purpose of improving air quality,” he said.

There is a point reward system for users who ride-share, walk or ride a bike. When points are built up, they can be used to purchase rewards such as gift card raffles or deals for dining, shopping, activities and other services.

In 2019 the program expanded to the West Piedmont District, and it used to be run by West Piedmont Workforce Investment Board. The WPPDC took over the program because it has “expertise in transportation” and with the service area, but it has a different purpose here.

In other areas of the state this program is used more to save money in transportation, but for this area it is used more for getting workers to their jobs and employers even use it as a recruitment tool for new employees, Bonanno said.

“The air quality and the congestion is not the big issue here,” Bonanno added. “The big issue is more transportation options because we’re so spread out and it can be difficult for people in more rural areas to find transportation like in the cities.”

Bonanno said that one of the challenges of the program is letting people know it is available. In places such as Roanoke and Franklin Counties blue signs announce it, and later this spring WPPDC plans to put up similar signs on Va. 58.

The service is available whenever drivers are available, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For more information visit ridesolutions.org, the RIDE Solutions Facebook page, contact Bonanno at jbonanno@wppdc.org or 276-638-3987 or download the app RIDE Solutions.