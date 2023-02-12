Sharlene

I am hopting I cn receive the help that they are trying to help me with in getting a place and housing before they close so I won’t be in the cold or homeless.

My name is Sharlene English. I am blessed – in somewhat better shape than most of the residents here. I’m blessed with a job. I feel that’s half the battle won.

The things I think will help the center is finding a place/a facility or building that would stay or help the center operate longer, like 24 hours seven days a week; have a timeline depending on the individual’s needs and if they are participating in their own success and not just drinking and drugging depending on the center to do everything, but if they are doing what they can to help themselves and obeying the rules of the center, which should include respecting the staff and volunteers of the center, which also includes the church and its officials and the church property, having respect including remembering that this is a church and a house of God even if this is a warming center, reminding everyone it is still a church, and no disrespecting people who want to bless their meals before receiving them; and the center should have worship time for those who want to worship.

I know it operates off donations; this is why the center needs for the city officials to step in and help out and add rules such as if it does get approved for any additional help like if you are here for a longer time you should be really trying to get off drugs and alcohol, trying to get your GED if you don’t have one, and get a job or help with SSI disability or help people with whatever they need help with.

Like me – I have a job/GED, had my own place. My original landlords, Nancy and Frank Hylton’s, health declined really bad and they decided to sell all their rental properties, and sold Palace Court Apartments to a private owner, Mr. Westlake from Smith Mountain, and they hired Berry Elliott Realtors as their management team, and Berry Elliott agent Tinsley Adams told Nancy Hylton to cut my electric power off, at least this is what Nancy told me, and I asked Nancy how did Mrs. Adams tell her to cut my power off when my lights wasn’t included with my rent.

She started studying and said, “Well, she told me to cut them off, so I did.”

I said, “Nancy, I need these pipes fixes and my power cut back on.”

She said, “We don’t have anything else to do with the apartments,” to call Tinsley at Berry Elliott; Mrs. Tinsley sent a pay-or-quit notice with a late fee, even though the rent was paid with Nancy Hylton.

Tinsley Adams took me to told Judge Ziglar that I was good with them. When she said that I thought she was going to send someone over to fix the frozen pipes that froze and busted when they cut the power off, but that never happened. She started sending pay-or-quit eviction notice because I stopped paying and wrote her a note asking when my pipes was going to be fixed. No response.

I had a lease, couldn’t find it when we went to court, so Judge Ziglar sided with the new owners because Berry Elliott was no longer with the new owners.

My power was cut off in 28-degree weather. The pipes froze. No one would fix the pipes and that’s why I quit paying rent.

I think it was because someone at work (new employee) unplugged the clock because their badge didn’t.

I let Berry Elliott know that, and they said I was good because I pay the rent/late fee, but no one still didn’t come to fix the pipes, and that’s how I became homeless.

I need a little help getting into a place and housing and a replacement phone and help with getting lights on. I lived over there for five years, never been to court for eviction, and then they bought the apartments and out one and a half months for them neglecting the property.

The warming center is helping with phone replacements. Agent said Housing is supposed to get back with them on my housing application. They really are a BIG help. Please help us to get the help we need.

Thank you for considering our request for your help and support.

I’ve been here at the warming center for about three or four weeks; it has really helped with a temporary place to stay. Otherwise, I would have nowhere to go.

The center staff have helped set up a ride to work that also picks me up from work. They also give you breakfast and dinner.

The staff here really tries to help everyone out with getting back on our feet with getting a permanent place to live and getting a job, like helping apply online; helping with getting benefits at Social Services, picture ID, Social Security card.

The main benefits of the warming center is also the weakiest benefits for us guests here. Sometimes it takes longer that the weather will allow to receive the help the center has to offer. The center is only open while the weather is below 37 degrees. The center closes March 1st or when the weather stays above 37 degrees for a period of time consistently and doesn’t reopen until the fall of the following year when it drops below 37 degrees.