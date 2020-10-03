Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, disease detective

Since the first positive coronavirus case hit the West Piedmont Health District on March 20, a detective of sorts has been on the case, assigned to trace every element of how the virus came to find that individual and how it might be spreading in the area.

Sharon Ortiz-Garcia is by training epidemiologist, an expert is contagions, but more effectively you can consider her the leading investigator of the spread of COVID-19 in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick, and Franklin counties, which comprise the West Piedmont Health District. This has become no small task.

In a typical day, she receives reports of all new COVID-positive patients in the district, and her job is to follow up with every one of them, offering instructions for quarantine, managing the illness and -- perhaps most importantly -- obtaining the names and contact information for anyone who has been in “close contact” with the infected person.

“It has been non-stop seven days a week,” she said.

As many experts today are trying to trace the outbreak of the virus that has infected President Trump, his wife, Melania, and various others in government, they are turning to experts such as Ortiz-Garcia.