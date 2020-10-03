Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, disease detective

Since the first positive coronavirus case hit the West Piedmont Health District on March 20, a detective of sorts has been on the case, assigned to trace every element of how the virus came to find that individual and how it might be spreading in the area.
Sharon Ortiz-Garcia is by training epidemiologist, an expert is contagions, but more effectively you can consider her the leading investigator of the spread of COVID-19 in Martinsville and Henry, Patrick, and Franklin counties, which comprise the West Piedmont Health District. This has become no small task.
In a typical day, she receives reports of all new COVID-positive patients in the district, and her job is to follow up with every one of them, offering instructions for quarantine, managing the illness and -- perhaps most importantly -- obtaining the names and contact information for anyone who has been in “close contact” with the infected person.
“It has been non-stop seven days a week,” she said.
As many experts today are trying to trace the outbreak of the virus that has infected President Trump, his wife, Melania, and various others in government, they are turning to experts such as Ortiz-Garcia.
In the beginning, Ortiz-Garcia did this by herself. But as the numbers of cases grew, nurse Careen Rodgers began helping, and then many of the staff of the health departments in the West Piedmont District were trained to assist with the effort. Now, nearly two dozen people have been hired in the district to help manage the pandemic and minimize further spread beyond the more than 2,100 individuals who already have been infected. The work goes on seven days a week.
On a district level, Ortiz-Garcia said, epidemiologists “are basically considered the experts of controlling and preventing communicable diseases … that have to be reported by health care providers and other entities.”
That is achieved by her determining “the when, the what and the how, and where” infected people have been, she said. “My job, working with the community at large, is to make sure we have prevention and control measures.”
Those measures are the best that can be done to protect people, Ortiz-Garcia said, “until we can find a vaccine.”
Tracking the suspects
The additional personnel are serving mostly as contact tracers and case managers. Coronavirus tracking begins as soon as the health department receives notices of positive cases from health care providers, testing centers and other entities.
“We start assigning the cases to the contracted case investigators that we have now,” Ortiz-Garcia said. Those case investigators, generally, manage several contact tracers. The tracers are charged with reaching out to every person who is considered a close contact. The investigators also ask the patient what he/she has done over the 14-day period before they tested positive. This includes who the patient has been around and where the patient has traveled.
“One of the main critical questions is when the symptoms started,” Ortiz-Garcia said. That’s because contact tracing begins with identifying people the patient had been in contact with during those two days before the onset of the symptoms, not the entire 14 days. The contact tracer tells those people that they had been near someone with the coronavirus.
The need to know with whom the patient had been in contact with during those two weeks before the positive test results is to figure out where the patient may have caught it, she said.
Anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, whether they develop COVID-19 symptoms or not, must remain isolated until the health department releases him or her. The virus can be spread by asymptomatic people as well as those who are visibly sick.
Being in an indoor environment (e.g., store, workplace, restaurant) with someone who has COVID-19 is not necessarily considered having close contact, according to the Virginia Department of Health. A close contact is defined as a person who spends a prolonged period of time (15 minutes) within 6 feet of a person that has been diagnosed with COVID-19 up to 2 days before to their illness onset.
Close contact can occur while caring for, living with, visiting, or sharing a health care waiting area or room with someone that has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Just being in an indoor environment with someone is not necessarily a close contact.
Quarantine versus isolation
A person who has been directed to quarantine or go into isolation should not go into stores, attend church, go to work or be present at social or family gatherings, Ortiz-Garcia said.
Anyone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, whether he or she ends up sick with COVID-19 or not, must remain isolated until the health department releases him or her.
Anyone who has notified that he has been exposed to someone with the coronavirus, on the other hand, has to be in quarantine for 14 days, and can stop being in quarantine after the end of those 14 days if he or she has not developed symptoms, she said.
People in quarantine have to watch and monitor symptoms twice a day, she said.
A person in quarantine must keep apart from others in household, preferably alone in a bedroom with a private bathroom. If that’s not possible, he must clean down the bathroom after each use. Meals should be delivered to him outside the bedroom door. In other areas of the house he must wear a mask. He can walk around yard – alone.
A person in isolation, because he or she has tested positive for the coronavirus, has to follow all those restrictions and more. He cannot walk outside the house at all, and inside, must stay in his room.
Ortiz-Garcia explained that sometimes the infected person gets seriously ill with COVID-19. If a trip to the ER is warranted, and transportation is lacking, Ortiz-Garcia said, the proper way to obtain help is to notify the dispatcher or emergency room intake desk that you have tested positive for COVID. This enables essential medical personnel to protect themselves from infection appropriately.
Most people who are told they tested positive for COVID do not want people to know. Case managers, investigators health department and hospital staff are trained to do everything in their power to keep the identity of persons with COVID hidden, she said.
Long service
Being in a small health district is stressful during the pandemic, Ortiz-Garcia said. “It is better now, but when the numbers rise and manpower is low, “that puts a lot of stress on us.”
“In the beginning, it was stressful,” she said. “We were overwhelmed.” The hiring of additional staff has enabled public health workers to ease back into their regular jobs.
Ortiz-Garcia, who is from Puerto Rico, has been an employee of the health department since 2006. She was hired as a food safety inspector before moving into her role as district epidemiologist, and wasted no time jumping right in. Two weeks after she started, a fungal meningitis outbreak hit the area, and it was up to her to investigate it.
Masks and stuff
Even as COVID cases continue to be reported, diseases that district epidemiologists usually deal with include salmonella, various tick-borne diseases and norovirus, as well as outbreaks, but not individual, cases of flu, she said.
Several health districts share the services of one epidemiologist whose specialty is sexually transmitted diseases, she said.
Her advice on protecting self and others against the coronavirus is nothing new, but supremely important: “Wearing a mask is critical. I wear a mask because I want to protect my family and coworkers.” Social distancing also is crucial.
The sooner “we come together as a community," she said, "the quicker we put a stop” to the pandemic’s reach, and the suffering it causes.
Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.
