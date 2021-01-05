She coughed first on Christmas Day and died Jan. 2 from COVID-19

Her mother “enjoyed looking pretty,” Boaz said. “She cared about what her hair looked like, and she cared about the clothes she had on,” and she was a natural beauty who rarely wore makeup.

“She was one classy lady at 94,” Belcher said. “She was very special.”

Hooker had lunch every Tuesday at Third Bay with Anne Abercrombie and Carolyn Baptist, Belcher said, and she got her hair done each Tuesday and Thursday. She was always reading, especially mysteries.

“She got around good at 94,” and always aware that a fall is dangerous to anyone that age, got around carefully with a walker and didn’t take any chances, Belcher said.

Hooker “liked baking pies,” Belcher said, and the pair would bake a pie or two each week. Hooker was famous for a chocolate pie with a recipe she guarded. The pair baked two pies and roasted pecans the week before Hooker died.

Family members said they appreciate Belcher, who would “do everything my mother wanted. Carol just was really so kind to her. She didn’t ever get frustrated or balk at anything my mother wanted, but did anything she could to keep my mother happy,” Boaz said.