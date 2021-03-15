Sheltons finally get their shot -- with a lot of help from everyone

“We got an application at the library, and Dewey and I filled out the papers and went straight to the health department and dropped them off,” Juanita Shelton said. “They wouldn’t let Dewey in, so we put them in the dropbox and we haven’t heard a word.

That all changed after an article about their plight appeared in the Bulletin on March 3.

"We have had many calls with helpful information," Juanita Shelton said. "One lady signed us up at CVS.

"I didn't want to ask for help, but she volunteered.

"Praise God, we are so grateful."

Juanita Shelton said the phone rang all day on the day the article was published, and they have been receiving calls from others in the community concerned about them.

She had been trying on her own to sign up but needed some help.

“I also have fibromyalgia, and my fingers and arms burn,” she said. “It’s so hard to get on the computer, and I get so nervous — my nerves are bad.”

The Sheltons don’t have a cell phone, and Juanita Shelton’s tablet is so slow, that by the time she had filled out the online form, the appointments were already filled, she said.