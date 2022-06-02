Sheriff issues warning about catalytic converter thefts

A release from Sheriff Lane Perry did not say catalytic converter thefts were a problem in Henry County, but thefts are on the rise nationwide and he wants everyone to be aware.

Certain makes and models are targeted more often than others because some have a higher content of rhodium, palladium and platinum, all considered precious metals. Thieves also target trucks and SUVs because they generally ride higher off of the ground and that makes it easier to get to the exhaust system, a press release stated.

Converter thefts occur at automobile dealerships, body shops, parking lots and driveways at home, the release said.

Perry said in the release that it was difficult to recover a stolen converter and prosecute the thief because it is easy to quickly remove with a battery-powered saw, and scrap-metal dealers are often eager to quickly buy the scrap. Catalytic converters also often don't have identifiable markings such as serial numbers.

If you want the best protection against a possible theft, an aftermarket anti-theft device can be installed on your vehicle that makes it more difficult to steal and hopefully will encourage a thief to move on, the release stated.

Additionally, everyone is encouraged to park close to building entrances, in well-lit parking areas, use a garage if you have one and consider inscribing your vehicle identification number or license plate number on the converter to make it traceable, the release said.

"People should also keep their vehicles locked and make sure there are no items of value within sight to minimize the risk of any theft," Perry said in the release.

Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers a reward up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The amount of the reward is determined by the nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.