Sheriffs go to Richmond

Sheriff Steve Draper of Martinsville, Sheriff Lane Perry and Capt. Wayne Davis from Henry County were among law enforcement officers who attended the Virginia Sheriffs' Association's Day event in Richmond on Wednesday.

Nearly 200 sheriffs and deputies gathered on Capitol Hill to discuss critical issues facing the law enforcement community with legislators and other sheriffs across the Commonwealth. They met with Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, Attorney General Jason Miyares and many other legislators throughout the day, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Perry is one of 20 Virginia sheriffs who serve on the Virginia Sheriffs' Association Legislative Committee. This position allows Perry to review proposed legislation and provide input and advice on how the proposed legislation may affect sheriff's offices across the state as well as citizens of the Commonwealth, the release stated.

In addition to Earle-Sears and Miyares, Gov. Glenn Youngkin also attended part of the event, where he emphasized his legislative agenda that includes civil penalties for crimes with guns, across-the-board support for behavioral health services and funding for the Operation Cease Fire Grant Program (OCGP), the release stated.

The purpose of OCGP is to support the implementation of strategies that will result in reducing violent crime within the Commonwealth while implementing effective and sustainable solutions to help eliminate local cycles of violence, according to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.