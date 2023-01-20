 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sheriffs go to Richmond

Gov. Youngkin shares frustration over derailing of felony homicide bill. Video by Eva Russo

Sheriff Steve Draper of Martinsville, Sheriff Lane Perry and Capt. Wayne Davis from Henry County were among law enforcement officers who attended the Virginia Sheriffs' Association's Day event in Richmond on Wednesday.

Draper Stanley Perry Davis.jpeg

Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper (from left), State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Moneta), Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry and Henry County Sheriff's Captain Wayne Davis were among the attendees of the Virginia Sheriff's Association Day event.

Nearly 200 sheriffs and deputies gathered on Capitol Hill to discuss critical issues facing the law enforcement community with legislators and other sheriffs across the Commonwealth. They met with Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, Attorney General Jason Miyares and many other legislators throughout the day, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office stated.

Perry is one of 20 Virginia sheriffs who serve on the Virginia Sheriffs' Association Legislative Committee. This position allows Perry to review proposed legislation and provide input and advice on how the proposed legislation may affect sheriff's offices across the state as well as citizens of the Commonwealth, the release stated.

Perry Youngkin Davis

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry (left) and Henry County Sheriff's Captain Wayne Davis (right) meet with Gov. Glenn Youngkin at the Virginia Sheriffs' Association Day event.

In addition to Earle-Sears and Miyares, Gov. Glenn Youngkin also attended part of the event, where he emphasized his legislative agenda that includes civil penalties for crimes with guns, across-the-board support for behavioral health services and funding for the Operation Cease Fire Grant Program (OCGP), the release stated.

The purpose of OCGP is to support the implementation of strategies that will result in reducing violent crime within the Commonwealth while implementing effective and sustainable solutions to help eliminate local cycles of violence, according to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

