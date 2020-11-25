 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's office asks for public's help in finding runaway teenager
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Sheriff's office asks for public's help in finding runaway teenager

{{featured_button_text}}
David Andrew Marshall

David Andrew Marshall

 HCSO

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy and asking for the public's help in finding him.

A post on the HCSO Facebook page said that David Andrew Marshall, 15, has been missing since early Saturday morning.

No release from the office has been distributed.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lt. J.L Keller of the Criminal Investigations Division confirmed Tuesday evening that Marshall remained missing. 

"David Andrew Marshall is still listed as a runaway," Keller said. "The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is still actively searching for him."

Keller said investigators have spoken to the missing Marshall by telephone and do not believe he is in danger.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Marshall is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert