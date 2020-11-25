Sheriff's office asks for public's help in finding runaway teenager

The Henry County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy and asking for the public's help in finding him.

A post on the HCSO Facebook page said that David Andrew Marshall, 15, has been missing since early Saturday morning.

No release from the office has been distributed.

Lt. J.L Keller of the Criminal Investigations Division confirmed Tuesday evening that Marshall remained missing.

"David Andrew Marshall is still listed as a runaway," Keller said. "The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is still actively searching for him."

Keller said investigators have spoken to the missing Marshall by telephone and do not believe he is in danger.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Marshall is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

