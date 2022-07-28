 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Stoney Mountain Road

The Henry County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a Monday afternoon shooting on Stoney Mountain Road left a man seriously wounded, but little else about the incident is known.

The 911 Communications Center dispatched deputies and an ambulance to a home in the 3000 block of Stoney Mountain Road about 2:30 p.m. Deputies arrived and found a man lying in the driveway and bleeding uncontrollably from a gunshot wound to a leg, according to the radio communication between the dispatcher and first responders.

Police say they have been unable to determine the details of what occurred because of a language barrier between law enforcement and the person who was shot, and priority was given to the medical condition of the injured person over the investigation.

Investigators say they intend to interview the man who was shot with the aid of an interpreter and then proceed with the investigation based on the information they receive.

No other information was made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

