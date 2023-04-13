The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it has received reports of people going through neighborhoods offering to repair damages caused by a severe storm that included large hail last week.

While contractors soliciting business through the area may be legitimate, others may not be, and the Sheriff's Office is warning citizens to be on the lookout for dishonest contractors.

In some cases, the contractors will take the victim's money, make limited or no repairs at all, and disappear -- leaving the property owner victimized a second time, a release stated.

Criminals may ask for upfront payments and then fail to do any work. Others may practice price-gouging, charge for unnecessary repairs or do work of poor quality.

The Sheriff's Office recommends following these guidelines to protect yourself from potential scammers:

Research the contractor you are considering hiring.

Make sure the contractor is properly licensed, including a Virginia contractors license and a Henry County business license.

Make sure the contractor obtains any necessary permits to do the job.

Get estimates from multiple contractors and your insurance company.

Remember the adage: "If it's too good to be true, it probably is."

Make sure the contract details all work to be performed, the cost, projected completion date and how any changes are negotiated and disputes settled.

Get agreements in writing and read the contract carefully.

Talk to an expert if there is anything you don't understand and never sign a contract that has unfilled spaces.

Don't sign completion papers or make the final payment until the work is done to your satisfaction.

Remember, fraudulent firms change names frequently, so search the web and use the Better Business Bureau to check a contractor's address and phone number and look for online reviews and complaints.

Do not wire money or use reloadable debit or gift cards for payment. There is no legitimate reason to use this form of payment.

Do not offer personal financial information over the phone and always ask for identification when you meet in person.