She's a nurse on the front lines. She has Lupus. She also has COVID-19. She has no regrets.

“Listen, she has been front lines since Day One of this. Never taking off. Please consider helping her. At least share this fundraiser. Thank you so much!” The fundraising goal was a modest $300.

“I’m not trying to be that person that’s just wanting more and more and more, whether I need it or not. I’m not that person,” Yellock said.

That $300 would have been around the amount to cover about a week without a paycheck. However, Yellock since has learned that she’ll miss more work than that.

She’s receiving some financial assistance while she’s not working, she said, but it won’t cover the all the time with no paycheck – even though bills and expenses still keep coming in.

Yellock said she is sharing her story because she warns people to take this disease seriously.

“The COVID can affect your whole family,” she said. “Wear your mask. Be careful.”

However, as medical experts say, wearing a mask is more for the protection of other people around than it is for the mask-wearer: “I wore my mask every day … and still ended up contracting the virus,” she said.