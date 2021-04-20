Shilling family recuperating; Parkway get 1st woman leader; VDOT hearing is Wednesday

Nashville musician and Bassett native Josh Shilling has had both good news and bad news lately.

On the bright side, his song “When the Son Rose up That Morning” has hit No. 1 for actual airplay logged for the week ending April 9, as noted by Bluegrass Today.

But Shilling, his wife, Aleah, and their oldest daughter, Bella Kate, who turned 7 on April 8, are recuperating from an accident.

The three “were in a freak accident on an ATV,” as he described it on a Facebook post. He wrote that his wife “hit her head multiple times on rocks and was knocked unconscious under water in a creek bed, my daughter suffered some bruises and scratches (her helmet very likely saved her life), and I was hit hard, causing severe internal bruising and inflammation, 4 compressed vertebrae, and two broken vertebrae.

“We were able to revive everyone and get to safety to call 911. I've been in a back brace since then and will continue to be. Aleah and I both have had multiple CT scans and x-rays and are having MRIs next week to find out more about the pain and numbness we've been still experiencing so we will know more then.”

He added that he is able to still record music from home.