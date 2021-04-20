Shilling family recuperating; Parkway get 1st woman leader; VDOT hearing is Wednesday

Nashville musician and Bassett native Josh Shilling has had both good news and bad news lately.
On the bright side, his song “When the Son Rose up That Morning” has hit No. 1 for actual airplay logged for the week ending April 9, as noted by Bluegrass Today.
But Shilling, his wife, Aleah, and their oldest daughter, Bella Kate, who turned 7 on April 8, are recuperating from an accident.
The three “were in a freak accident on an ATV,” as he described it on a Facebook post. He wrote that his wife “hit her head multiple times on rocks and was knocked unconscious under water in a creek bed, my daughter suffered some bruises and scratches (her helmet very likely saved her life), and I was hit hard, causing severe internal bruising and inflammation, 4 compressed vertebrae, and two broken vertebrae.
“We were able to revive everyone and get to safety to call 911. I've been in a back brace since then and will continue to be. Aleah and I both have had multiple CT scans and x-rays and are having MRIs next week to find out more about the pain and numbness we've been still experiencing so we will know more then.”
He added that he is able to still record music from home.
John Netherton created a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses including out-of-pocket emergency bills, hiring more help with the children and some out-of-pocket physical therapy bills, the account states. So far $11,705 of the $15,000 goal has been raised on the “Josh & Aleah Shilling Accident Fund.”
Parkway superintendent
The Blue Ridge Parkway will have its first female superintendent when Tracy Swartout comes on board May 23.
A 21-year veteran of the National Park Service, Swartout since 2012 has been deputy superintendent of Mount Rainier National Park in Washington, a release from the NPS states. She was responsible for operations and leadership at the park, which has “designated wilderness, six affiliated tribes and a complex National Historic Landmark District,” the release states.
She also has been superintendent for Congaree National Park in South Carolina, and she has led the NPS Business Management Group in Washington D.C., which provides management consulting for parks across the country.
Swartout has a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of South Carolina.
VDOT hearing on U.S. 220
A reminder that Virginia Department of Transportation will have a virtual hearing on Wednesday about its planned changes on the intersection of U.S. 220 and Dyer Street in Henry County. This $16.1 million project is designed to reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by designing an intersection that redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn.
The virtual hearing is at 5-7 p.m., and to participate visit the project page at https://www.virginiadot.org/route220Intersections/ and click on the link to virtual design public hearing. VDOT representatives will make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and answer questions through the WebEx Chat function after the presentation is completed. A recorded version of the presentation will be available on the project page after the hearing.
Comments also can be submitted by email to Route220Intersections@VDOT.Virginia.gov (referencing “VDOT Route 220 Intersections Virtual Design Hearing Public Comments”) mail to VDOT, 731 Harrison Avenue, Salem VA 24153 or by phone at 540-387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711. All comments must be postmarked, emailed or submitted by May 1