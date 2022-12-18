Shining a light on solar farms: Axton has now reached the maximum allowed acreage

Residents of Axton were afforded an opportunity to hear from Henry County officials and ask questions regarding the proliferation of solar farms in their community.

Axton is in the Iriswood District and Garrett Dillard, the area’s representative on the Board of Supervisors, held a meeting on the topic Thursday at the Axton Life Saving Crew Building.

Public Safety Director Matt Tatum operated the sound system while Public Information Officer Brandon Martin walked around with a wireless microphone, handing it to anyone who wished to speak.

Deputy County Administration J.R. Powell and Collinsville District Supervisor Joe Bryant sat together among 43 other people in the audience.

At a front table facing the audience were Dillard, County Administrator Dale Wagoner, Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark and County Attorney George Lyle.

Lyle spoke first, briefly describing the permitting process for solar farms adopted by Henry County, followed by Clark.

“I feel like I know all of you because we’ve spent hours talking about this topic,” said Clark. “There were two projects that got in under the wire before we adopted a new ordinance.”

Clark said neither of the previous projects would be allowed to operate as they do under the ordinance that is now in place.

“Axton has a lot of high voltage lines and there is plenty of inexpensive land,” said Clark. “I have said before that there is no reason that Axton has to be the epicenter for solar farms.”

With approval by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday of a 1,000-acre project by Axton Solar, the Axton community has nearly met the threshold of acreage dedicated to solar in the ordinance.

Pointing to a map with two five-mile radius circles on it, Clark explained that the ordinance allows for up to 2.5% of the land to be permitted for solar farms.

Asked how many acres was equivalent to 2.5% of land in a five-mile radius, Clark said it was just over 1,200 acres.

“That amount is about met in Axton,” said Clark.

According to Clark’s map, the allowed area has already been exceeded in the five-mile radius around Axton.

With proposed projects spilling over into neighboring Pittsylvania County, the maximum area allowed in Henry County has been exceeded by almost 94 acres, but the overall amount includes the acreage committed to solar farms that predate the ordinance imposing the limitation.

The next location currently receiving attention is just south of Martinsville, where 440 acres has been committed to projects and about 727 acres remain available, but uncommitted.

Countywide, 11 projects involving 3,840 acres are listed on the map.

Many of the same speakers voicing the same supporting or critical comments they have at previous public hearings were at Thursday’s community meeting, with most taking a turn behind the wireless microphone.

The commenters generally fell in two categories: The compensated and the uncompensated.

Shortly after the discussion was opened up to people in the audience, the topic turned to what was described as “good neighbor agreements.”

One person asked Axton Solar Lead Coordinator Trey Lopez how much money his company had spent securing the agreements from affected property owners.

“I do not have a sum,” said Lopez. “These are direct negotiations with the landowners. It’s not a bribe.”

Stop Solar Farms, a solar watchdog organization, refers to the good neighbor agreements as “legal gag orders, paying off neighbors and preventing them from making any complaints about solar farms or industrial solar plans.

Lopez said in some instances nearby neighbors were compensated because they were adversarial to the solar company.

“We met with them individually and addressed their concerns and some of them asked for money and some received it,” said Lopez. “At least now they have a legal contract that holds us to our promises.”

Questions turned to how lucrative solar farms might be to the County considering a recent recommendation by Clark that an application fee be imposed on all future solar applications with the amount of the fee determined by the size of the project.

“That is a one-time fee, just like the fee you pay when you get a builder’s permit to build a home,” said Clark. “Henry County is just now getting in the business of site agreements, which can be an ongoing form of income to the locality.”

Jimmie Ford, an Axton property owner who has spoken previously in favor of the Axton Solar project, said he checked the real estate records for an existing solar project on 276 acres and previous to the construction the land was taxed at about $1,000, and now the taxable amount exceeded $18,000.

J&R Management in Martinsville is a company that manages commercial properties in four states and in addition to shopping centers, retail and office and industrial space, the company manages farmland and other undeveloped acreage, according to its website.

Will Vaughn, president of J&R Management, was seated next to Lopez at the meeting and said his company managed properties involved in the Axton Solar project.

“As far as landowners go, there has never been a better opportunity,” said Vaughn. “This is almost a once in a lifetime opportunity.”