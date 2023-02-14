Apparently a person is dead at a shooting at Northview Garden Apartments at 755 Stultz Road in Martinsville Tuesday night.

At 10:35 p.m., WDBJ, a Roanoke television station, reported that "an argument between two males led to a deadly shooting" and the "victim died at the scene" but that no one had been arrested. The station did not attribute the information they provided.

BTW21, a local cable access station in Martinsville, reported at 10:40 p.m. that a "man was shot and killed during an unusual encounter with another man and that it is still unclear what lead to the shooting" but that "authorities have leads on a potential suspect."

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry did not respond to a request from the Bulletin for information regarding the incident.

Charles Roark of Star News appeared to be the only reporter on the scene shortly after the incident occurred and told the Bulletin that he was accosted by people at the apartment who took his camera from him while he was reporting the story and did not return it. Roark stated that he was unharmed during the incident.

Video of Roark's encounter show Henry County Sheriff's deputies shadowing one shirtless man who appeared to be overly agitated and warned Roark with expletives to move away.

The Henry County Sheriff's office uses Facebook occasionally to post releases, but had not posted any updates on the Northview Apartments shooting late Tuesday night. No release by means of traditional email had been received from the Henry County Sheriff's Department by the Bulletin late Tuesday either.

The 911 Communications Center dispatched deputies and rescue personnel to Northview Garden Apartments at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday evening saying that a female, or possibly a male, had been shot in the chest.

When deputies arrived they responded by saying they encountered a male that had been shot in the stomach.

A helicopter was summoned to arrive at Sovah Health in Martinsville to assist in transferring the patient to another hospital for treatment, but the request was canceled when it appeared the person that had been shot was declared dead at the scene.

Further radio traffic indicated investigators were called to the scene, a crime scene vehicle was summoned and a search warrant of the apartment where the incident allegedly occurred was requested.

No other information was available.