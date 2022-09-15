Shoplifting investigation ongoing at ABC store

The Henry County Sheriff's Office continues to search for two people related to a shoplifting investigation at an ABC store.

A release did not make clear whether the two people, captured on surveillance video, were wanted for the same alleged crime or if there were two separate incidents at the same store located at 786 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.

The release, issued Wednesday evening, asks for the public's help in identifying what appears to be a white woman with brown hair, light blue shirt and army fatigue skin-tight pants and a Black man with should length dreadlocks, black hair, full beard and mustache and a black t-shirt with a picture on the front and the words "Young Boy."

If you recognize either individual or know of their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Dep. N.E. Farley at 276-638-8751 or email him at nfarley@co.henry.va.us.

Information may also be provided to Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crimes. The amount of the reward is dependent upon the nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided.