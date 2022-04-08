Simply Suzanne's Cafe host NASCAR drivers, others at airport

Simply Suzanne’s Café, at the Blue Ridge Airport in Spencer, adjust its hours for NASCAR drivers flying for the races.

The café’s normal hours are 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. During the race, the café opens at 8 a.m. and stays open until the last plane flies away.

Suzanne Shemro has been running the café for about seven years. The customers are around 50 percent local and 50 percent people who fly in, she said. Though it gets customers from all over, there was recently a group from Connecticut. “We give them a place to fly their planes to … sit, have lunch and fly home,” Shemro said.

The café also has businesses that fly in to the area to order food to take with them on the flight home. This can range from cheese and cracker platters to sandwiches.

“Anything you can cook, I can figure it out,” she said.

During the NASCAR races, the traffic for the café it a little different, she said. It serves various race drivers as they fly in over the span of Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the night hours of the race cause the later hours for the café.

The presence of the drivers brings along their fans as well, she added. People come to the restaurant, even people who were unable to attend the races, just to see the drivvers, and the airport parking lot, patio and grassy areas fill up from fans trying to catch a glimpse.

In fact, the race car drivers, the jets and big planes that fly through and all the pretty lights at night time attract a good amount of people, and “it’s a little crazy,” Shemro said.

However, she said, she doesn’t know where all the spectators will go this year as the airport is currently under construction with a new road, extended runway and ramp and a new building where a new restaurant will be housed. These renovations are being conducted under federal grant funding.

Instead of being concerned about a loss of business from a new restaurant, Shemro said, “it’ll be a good thing.” She added that the airport as a whole is the first impression for anyone who visits Martinsville, and the “impression needs to be top notch.”

She said that the improvements and additions are a step in the right direction to make the area “bigger and better.”

Before her café, there have been other people who have tried to make a restaurant there work, but they were unsuccessful, she said. There used to be a buffet that ran on Fridays and Saturdays, but in 2010 Patsy Kendrick Quesinberry, who ran it, passed away.

Since then, people have been in and out without success until Shemro, who was working at the Chatmoss Country Club at the time, was asked to help.

She helped them but then was asked if she wanted to take over because they “weren’t going to make it,” she said.

She added that “although it may have fallen into her lap,” she had experience waiting tables, working in kitchens and has always loved to cook.

She gave the reason for her success where others have failed to her patience and willingness to take sacrifices to make things work out.

This unique restaurant sits right up against the airport ramp where people flying in can just walk right to the restaurant. Aside from hosting drivers and teams on race week, they have people call to for parties and catering as well.

Their menu includes: flounder, chicken tenders, hamburger steaks, barbecue, French fries, tater tots and a Sunday plate special that changes. Last week was a Thanksgiving-inspired meal with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, and this week features a beef brisket with roasted red potatoes.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.