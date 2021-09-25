Single-day record of new cases, more deaths from COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

Henry County has had 137 deaths, Patrick County has had 50, and Franklin County has had 91.

We know the Henry County resident is a white male between the ages of 60 and 69, and we know the victims from Patrick and Franklin counties were a white man and woman, one 60-69 and the other at least 80 (as most victims have been).

Franklin County was hit very hard by Friday’s case dump, adding 88 new cases and a hospitalization. Henry County also saw 54 new cases, about what the district had been averaging for seven days.

But with Martinsville contributing five new cases -- and the other hospitalization – and Patrick County adding four, the district's 7-day average of new cases spiked to 69 and 50.1 per 100,000 population.

The spike in cases had been more curious because there were no new outbreaks included in Friday’s update of that dataset – only Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Franklin County shows as an active outbreak – although some schools across the district have dozens of active cases.

To explain this Bell shared a criterion list that included, in part: