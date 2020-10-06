Single vehicle crash in Bassett sends one to hospital with leg injuries

One person was injured when a single vehicle veered off the road and crashed on Route 57 in Bassett at about noon Monday.

The wreck happened at the Welcome to Bassett sign, within sight of the Cunningham Tire.

First responders arriving on the scene described one person with injuries to the legs, and air care was called in for transport.

A white, 4-door compact vehicle appeared to have left the roadway just west of the intersection with Woody Circle and came to rest at the entrance to culvert beneath a "Welcome to Bassett."

The Bassett Rescue Squad and Henry County Public Safety responded to the scene.

The Virginia State Police investigated the crash but did not respond to requests for additional information.