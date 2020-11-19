 Skip to main content
Single vehicle crash in Henry County injures one
One person was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Sandy River Road in Axton shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Tire marks on the scene indicated a 4-door compact car appeared to have left the roadway near the intersection with A.L. Philpott Highway, struck an embankment and then returned to road before coming to a stop in the middle of Sandy River Road.

One person was transported to Sovah-Martinsville. There was no word on how significant injuries may have been.

There was heavy damage to the front of the vehicle and also damage to both sides.

Airbags were deployed.

The Virginia State Police are investigating.

No other information has been made available.

