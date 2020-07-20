Single-vehicle crash near Rangeley sends 1 to hospital

One person was injured Sunday when a vehicle knocked down a utility pole and plowed into the woods in Henry County.

Shortly after 8 p.m. the 911 communications center received a call about a single-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Dillons Fork Road and Koger Town Road, just east of the Rangeley community.

Responders found one person in the vehicle with injury. That person was transported to Sovah-Martinsville by Henry County Public Safety.

A utility pole broke off as a result of the crash.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department provided traffic control, and the crash was being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

There was no word on how severe the injuries were to the occupant of the vehicle, and the VSP did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

