You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Single-vehicle crash near Rangeley sends 1 to hospital
0 comments
editor's pick

Single-vehicle crash near Rangeley sends 1 to hospital

Only $3 for 13 weeks

One person was injured Sunday when a vehicle knocked down a utility pole and plowed into the woods in Henry County.

Shortly after 8 p.m. the 911 communications center received a call about a single-vehicle wreck near the intersection of Dillons Fork Road and Koger Town Road, just east of the Rangeley community. 

Responders found one person in the vehicle with injury. That person was transported to Sovah-Martinsville by Henry County Public Safety.

A utility pole broke off as a result of the crash.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department provided traffic control, and the crash was being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

There was no word on how severe the injuries were to the occupant of the vehicle, and the VSP did not immediately respond to a request for more details.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men in custody for Henry shootings
Crime News

Two men in custody for Henry shootings

  • Updated

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning deputies have arrested two men in connection with Tuesday’s shootings in Henry that left one man dead and another wounded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News