A silver-gray four-door vehicle ran off the road and landed on its side Thursday morning, but the occupants appeared to be unhurt.

About 10 a.m. the 911 Communications Center dispatched fire and rescue out of Brosville community in Pittsylvania County to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 58 near the Henry County / Pittsylvania County line.

The vehicle appeared to be traveling west towards Martinsville when it left the right side of the road, rolled down a 15-foot embankment, flipped on its side and came to rest in the front yard of a home.

When first responders arrived they found two people that had gotten out of the vehicle and were sitting on the grass nearby where the vehicle had come to rest.

Both of the people sitting, appeared to be unhurt and were talking with rescue workers.

A Virginia State Trooper arrived on the scene and began investigating.

The outer lane of the westbound side of U.S. 58 was obstructed by multiple rescue and police vehicles parked along the side of the road.