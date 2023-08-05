A large sinkhole has developed in uptown Martinsville, causing a portion of a building to be blocked off for security and the safety of people passing along East Main Street.

Ground gave way, leaving a large hole in the front part of a loading area adjacent to the building at 121 E. Main St. causing city officials to block an area that is about 60 feet wide and over 80 feet long.

Proprietors of nearby stores said it appeared some structural damage may have also occurred to the building, but they were unsure of the extent of it.

Witnesses on Saturday were unsure of when the sinkhole occurred, but thought it happened within the past few days.

Sawhorses with orange fencing were placed in front of the hole on Saturday and no trespassing signs were posted along the entrance way to the back of the building.

A sinkhole is a depression in the ground that has no natural external surface drainage, causing rainwater to drain into the subsurface. Rock below the land surface can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through it, creating underground spaces. Sinkholes occur when the underground space gets too big for the land above the space to be supported, causing a sudden collapse of the land surface, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior.

According to the Henry County Geographic Information System, the building and adjacent lot where the sinkhole has occurred is owned by F&L LLC in Martinsville. The land is assessed at $51,500 and the building is shown with a value of $138,900.

The lot is partially fenced-in on the surface and underneath, through additional fencing, large steel beams and a concrete foundation underneath could be seen. It appeared the concrete was cracked and depressed beneath where the sinkhole occurred.

City offices were closed Saturday, and no one was available to respond to a request for comment or additional information.