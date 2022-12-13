Six projects receive $44,525 in grants

Six grants totaling $44,525 were issued by the Harvest Foundation through its Project Hope initiative.

Joyce Staples, chair of the Fayette Area Historical Initiative (FAHI) board of directors, received $5,345 for her proposal to create a Hope Book Club for middle school girls.

“We’re developing a group of critical thinkers and a more literate society, and we’re building and engaging the community,” Staples stated in the release.

According to Staples, the Hope Book Club has 22 girls registered, seven more than anticipated in her proposal. Club members will receive a bag of items that include a reading journal and a copy of the first book they plan to read, “A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park.

Harvest announced five approved grants totaling $44,525, while two are pending. Approved proposals in addition to the Hope Book Club include:

Greater Bassett Area Community (GBAC): $10,000 for the Carson Lane School Restoration Project

Piedmont Arts: $9,180 to fund a Pollinator Garden and Art Trail

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth: $10,000 to fund a “Rooting” for the Same Hope Mural

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers: $10,000 to fund trail improvements at Philpott Lake

Fayette Area Historical Initiative received $5,345 to fund the Hope Book Club for Middle School Girls.

Project Hope, announced Aug. 16 on Harvest’s 20th Anniversary, not only celebrates the anniversary but also is designed to plant seeds of hope for the future and develop opportunities to strengthen relationships among neighbors through grassroots organizing and engagement, according to a press release.

The Project Hope Committee, whose roles included issuing request for proposals, vetting projects and allocating funding, are Kendall Davis, Cameron Brummitt, Brandon Martin, Autumn Morris, Kimberly Keller, Beverly P. Lyle, Larissa Rash, Sarah Short, DeShanta Hairston and Viola Rich.

“I am inspired and impressed by the Project Hope grant recipients this year, and I’m excited to see their ideas brought to life in our community,” Lyle stated in the release.