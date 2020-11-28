Small business owners in Uptown Martinsville fight the virus

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many small business owners wondering when and where their next customers will come from, which is why Small Business Saturday in Martinsville mean7 more now than it ever has.
The day, celebrated nationally on Saturday and coordinated in Uptown Martinsville by the M-HC Chamber of Commerce, focuses recognition for stores who may not be large but offer unique goods and services to their communities.
Like many small towns, Martinsville’s economic backbone is built on small businesses, some of which have been hit hard by the pandemic. A handful of storefronts are sullen and empty. Some have banners, offering going-out-of-business sales and deals to customers in Uptown.
But others experienced a quiet transition, going from fully staffed to understaffed in a matter of weeks.
“Early on, we had to lay off a lot of our staff,” said Danny Heiss, owner of Daily Grind. “For 6-8 weeks, we worked by ourselves.”
Opened in 2010, Daily Grind offers coffee, gourmet sandwiches and homemade baked goods. Heiss said the café is still in its infancy, and COVID-19 presented new challenges.
“We needed grants to help us stay afloat,” Heiss said. “Summer was wonderful, but our sales were still down. The fall months are usually our prime time, but because people are concerned over a second wave [of COVID], they’re not as excited for what we have to offer.”
Heiss also said organizers’ cancellations of fall events, such as Oktoberfest, had a negative impact on the café’s sales. But despite the uncertainty, Heiss says he remains determined.
“It’s a game of survival,” he said. “It’s situations like these where people show their mettle.”
Baxter Robertson knows something about this mettle. A lifelong Martinsville resident, Robertson is the owner of As Is Outlet. He started out selling clothing before expanding into furniture and custom framing. Unlike the “big box stores,” Robertson’s success hinges on select customers.
“I’ve got loyal customers that’ve helped me through the pandemic,” he said. “They bring me stuff that needs to be framed. Some of them need furniture. Anything they need, I take care of.”
Robertson doesn’t have to worry about social distancing because not many people enter his store. He recognized the importance of small businesses, which helps the local economy.
“Most of our income comes from local people now,” Robertson said. “Better days are coming, but we have to support local businesses to get by.”
For 15 years, Angel’s Beauty Supply and Consignment has supplied Uptown with hairpieces and extensions. Like Robertson, owner Sarah Hairston said she knows the importance of community.
“When you support local businesses, it enables us business owners to help others,” she said.
In her spare time, Hairston provides canned and cooked food for the homeless. She wants to establish a homeless shelter in Martinsville, but she says she can’t do that without patronage.
“You can’t receive gifts if you don’t give them,” she said. “It’s a blessing when people buy from my store, and I try to bless others in return.”
