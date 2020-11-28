Small business owners in Uptown Martinsville fight the virus

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many small business owners wondering when and where their next customers will come from, which is why Small Business Saturday in Martinsville mean7 more now than it ever has.

The day, celebrated nationally on Saturday and coordinated in Uptown Martinsville by the M-HC Chamber of Commerce, focuses recognition for stores who may not be large but offer unique goods and services to their communities.

Like many small towns, Martinsville’s economic backbone is built on small businesses, some of which have been hit hard by the pandemic. A handful of storefronts are sullen and empty. Some have banners, offering going-out-of-business sales and deals to customers in Uptown.

But others experienced a quiet transition, going from fully staffed to understaffed in a matter of weeks.

“Early on, we had to lay off a lot of our staff,” said Danny Heiss, owner of Daily Grind. “For 6-8 weeks, we worked by ourselves.”

Opened in 2010, Daily Grind offers coffee, gourmet sandwiches and homemade baked goods. Heiss said the café is still in its infancy, and COVID-19 presented new challenges.