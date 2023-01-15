Smith announces re-election bid

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith announced on Thursday his intention to run for a fifth term as sheriff of Patrick County.

Patrick County Registrar Susan Taylor confirmed that, as of Friday, no other candidates have filed to run for the office.

Smith said in a release that under his leadership, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has made great strides across the board making a “long list” of accomplishments by the employees under his command.

Smith also gave credit to the employees in his department and agency partners for arresting more that 800 drug dealers in his jurisdiction under his administration. He said his department has transitioned into new offices including a new jail, achieved and maintained accreditation and upgraded equipment and technology.

“We are nothing without the support of our citizens, and we take great pride in that relationship,” Smith said in the release. “I fundamentally believe that bond starts with me, and I want folks to know that I am just a phone call away.”

Smith was born in Stuart in 1972 to Sue Simmons Smith and the late James Russell Smith Jr. and is the youngest of six children.

“My drive and work ethic come from my parents and brothers and sisters; they had a huge influence on me,” Smith said in the release.

Smith graduated from Patrick County High School in 1990 and from East Tennessee State University in 1994 and that same year he was employed by the Chesterfield County Police Department in the Richmond metro area. In January of 1997 Smith was hired by the Martinsville Police Department where he became a Sergeant and commander on the department’s special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team.

Smith was elected sheriff of Patrick County in November 2007.

“This place is my life, it is in my DNA,” Smith said in the release. “I consider our people and our beauty a national treasure and I will protect and defend it until the day I die.”

Smith and his wife Amy have two sons: Daniel and David. They live in Patrick Springs and are members of the Stuart Presbyterian Church.

Taylor said the deadline to file to run for office in Patrick County is June 20 at 7 p.m. and in addition to the Sheriff’s seat, on the ballot in November will be the Senate of Virginia—7th District, House of Delegates—47th District, Clerk of Court, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer, board of supervisor and school board for the districts of Peters Creek, Mayo River and Blue Ridge, and three positions on the Soil and Water Directors board.