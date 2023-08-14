Around 500 to 600 pounds of trash was removed Saturday from the Smith River, tributaries and roads where trash washes into the river.

This year marks the 14th year that the Dan River Basin Association (DRBA) has organized a Smith River Cleanup at the Smith River Sports Complex. The cleanup always takes place a week before the Smith River Fest to make the river and surrounding areas as clean as possible for the incoming visitors.

"We've had a lot of the same people help us out every year, we had new people this year and we noticed that were collecting less trash every year consistently," DRBA Virginia Program Manager Brian Williams said.

The volunteers split into water and land crews after picking up gloves, trash bags and trash pickers before heading out to start collecting trash. The groups collected trash from around 9:45 a.m. to around 1 p.m. before eating lunch together at the Sports Complex.

"I really want to thank all the volunteers we had because we have some excellent volunteers that come out in the hot sun every year to give back to the river and give back to the community," Williams said.

"That's really important. We appreciate the number of people that consistently come out every year. We appreciate corporations like Boxley who sponsored the food this year from Hugo's," Williams added.

Henry County collects the trash from the Sports Complex after it's all collected and though an exact weight hasn't been reported yet, Williams estimated that volunteers collected around 500 to 600 pounds of trash, down from the 1,000 that was collected last year.

The biggest items collected this time were tires and a trash can and the most popular items were plastic bottles and cans.

"A lot of this stuff washes in from the roads. That's a big issue," he added. "Not everybody just throws things out of a boat, most of this stuff comes from roadways from people throwing things out of their cars and it washing down streams."

"We all live downstream from somebody else and whatever you do, whatever you let get away from your car in a parking lot gets in a storm drains and it goes in the Smith River. And that's the kind of trash that we see all the time," Williams said.

"We're [DRBA] a small staff," he said. "Nobody's out there cleaning up the river and getting paid to do it. The only people that are doing that are volunteers ... So, every time you go down the river and see that its nice and clean that's because you've got people that care enough about it come spend their Saturday cleaning it."