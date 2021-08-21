Smith River gets a cleaning

Smith River Gets a Good Cleaning

More than 25 volunteers last weekend picked up about 400 pounds of litter and debris from the Smith River and roadways during the Dan River Basin Association's annual Smith River Cleanup.

The volunteers, ranging in age from 7 to 70, worked from 9 a.m. until about noon on Aug. 14, grabbing trash from both the water and the shorelines.

“For the past 12 years, DRBA has hosted and partnered with other organizations for an annual river cleanup event,” Brian Williams, DRBA’s Virginia program manager, said in a release. “Every year there’s a bit less litter on the river, and that’s a good thing. Every person that lives, works and plays in our community benefits from the amazing job these volunteers do.”