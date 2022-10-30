Smith River is shocked for survey of fish population

This week the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is shocking the Smith River to get data on the state of the fish for the first time in 7 years.

A group of around 25 people made up of DWR employees and local Trout Unlimited members came from all over to help shock and collect the fish to be measured and documented. The group, wearing waders to keep out the water, started at one spot in the river and walked upstream with non-conductive nets and shocking tools to do the job.

The tool looks like a dinner plate sized metal circle on the end of a long pole that is hooked up to small barges that feed power into the tool. They release a non-lethal electric current into the water in small sections.

The tool shocks the fish enough to stun them long enough to be caught and then documented before they get released back into the stream. DWR is not just looking for trout; it works to catch game and non-game fish and get a wide range of sizes in the fish they catch to sample.

“We’re doing a survey to see how many fish and what kind,” DWR Regional Fisheries Manager Scott Smith said. “What we’re looking to do is see if things have changed after these steady flows.” The steady “flow” refers to the release of water that is released from the dam.

On Wednesday they caught fish from just a couple inches long to one that was around 18 inches long. They collect a sample of around 400 to 800 fish, Smith said, which is only about 30% of the fish that are living in that section of river.

Once they covered the planned stretch of river, they brought the fish over to sorting and measuring stations placed at two different tables in a shallow part of the river. Some had their fins clipped and were moved to another part of the river past the Martinsville dam.

DWR will then use the clipped fins to distinguish them from other fish for future data in other areas of the river when or if they come across those clipped fish in the different populations when shocking there.

During that 7-year span, DWR was able to survey the rivers on a smaller scale using a raft and around five people, Smith said. “We used to do this type of sampling every year and then when the powerhouse went out … we had to switch our sampling methods.”

The powerhouse controlled the flows of water into the river and when it went out from a mudslide that resulted after a flood in 2020 and that has caused the use of sleuth gates and low flow valves to facilitate flows, Williams said.

However, the low water levels and cooler temperatures create ideal conditions for them to shock the river.

“It can only be done during low flows,” Smith said. “That limits us to the mercy of how much water is in the lake … If we have conditions that will work in the future then we’ll try to do it ideally about every third year.”

Because of the dams on the Smith River, the water height and flow are affected by releases of water that are controlled by the dams, for example by Dominion Energy. In the past, Dan River Basin Association Virginia Program Manager Brian Williams said that the flows were sporadic and inconsistent which sometimes caused the river water levels to be at 1400 CFS (cubic feet per second) where the ideal levels for paddling and kayaking run around 150 CFS.

“It’s that up and down,” Smith said. “It hits really hard on the fish and the bugs that live in the river and it washed out the substrate, the sand and the gravel, and keeps the banks scoured out … That kind of flow regime is really hard on the river.”

Williams agreed that more consistent flows help create a better river environment for the macroinvertebrates, mainly aquatic bugs, which in turn help the trout have a better diet and get bigger and healthier. The healthier fish attract more fishing and recreation which in turn equals more tourism dollars for the community.

Previously, there were no flows on the weekends until Williams lobbied for steadier flows and weekend flows in 2011 through Dominion Energy. Williams made calls and visits to get this done, even bringing Senator Mark Warner down to release to have the conversation about needing more water in the river.

“The Dan River Basin Association has been working with the corps of engineers and Dominion for many years to facilitate better flows in the Smith River,” Williams said. “From weekend water releases to continuous flows.”

Having more water is “good for the fishery,; it’s good for paddling”, Williams said. “Macroinvertebrates need water to live. That’s what trout are eating. That’s what the smaller fish are eating too … More macroinvertebrates, more smaller fish, more fish for the trout to eat” are all things that happen as a result of the steady water flow and are what help produce the positive trends that DWR are seeing.

From the data that they have collected with the smaller scale surveys, Smith said, “the trends have been telling us that the trout are doing really well with the steady flows.” They see higher numbers, faster growth rates and larger fish which he attributes to the stable flows.

What Smith hopes will happen with the data they collect is that it will show the steady flows are positively impacting the river and when funds become available, they can possibly be used to purchase a new system that allows the flows to be consistently fish and river friendly.