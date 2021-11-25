Smithsonian comes to Patrick County with "Crossroads" exhibit that highlights rural America

Patrick County is getting a prestigious traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Museum.

The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street (MoMS), in cooperation with Virginia Humanities and Virginia Association of Museums, will presents “Crossroads: Change in Rural America" starting Dec. 4.

The exhibit will be at the Reynolds Homestead Creative Arts Center in Stuart through Jan. 9.

Virginia Humanities and Virginia Association of Museums host “Crossroads” as part of the MoMS program, a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations, a press release states. The Reynolds Homestead and its surrounding community was one of the locations chosen for the exhibit.

The vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural, with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban, the release states. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded.

Americans have relied on rural crossroads for generations, the release states. These places where people gather to exchange goods, services and culture and to engage in political and community discussions are an important part of the cultural fabric, it states.