Snapshot of region's Health Rankings data

Life expectancies
- Martinsville ranks high in “Years of Potential Life Lost Rate” (lost before age 75 per 100,000 population) at 16,000, where Virginia’s figure is 6,400.
- Henry and Patrick Counties falls in between, with rates of 10,000 and 9,500, respectively.
- In Danville, premature death is at a rate of 13,100 per 100,000; and in Pittsylvania County, 9,500.
Quality of Life
- 25% of Martinsville residents report having poor or fair health. 5% report poor mental health days, and 5.9% report poor physical health days. The low birthweight rate is 12%. (In the state, those figures are 17%, 4%, 3.5% and 8% respectively.)
- In Henry County, 26% report poor or fair health, and they report 5.3% each of poor physical health and mental health days each month. The low birthweight rate is 9%.
- 22% of Patrick County residents are reported to be in poor or fair health, with about 5% each of poor mental health and poor physical health day each month.
- A quarter of Danville residents are in reportedly fair or poor health, and residents report 5% each of poor days per month on both physical health and mental health. The low birthweight rate is 13%.
- Pittsylvania County shows 22% in poor health, 4.5 poor physical health days a month and 5 poor mental health days a month. The low birthweight rate is 8%.
Health behaviors
- 95% of Martinsville residents have access to exercise opportunities. However, about a quarter of the city’s population smoke, are obese and are physically inactive.
- Martinsville has almost double the rate of sexually transmitted infections, and 3.5 times the rate of teen births of the state average, which is 16 per 1,000 girls.
- A quarter of Henry County residents are smokers, and 37% are overweight. 30% are reported as inactive, with only 40% having access to exercise opportunities. What the study considers “access” is based off “geocoded, projected data on parks at the local, state and national level across the US.”
- Henry County is slightly below the state’s average of excessive drinking, at 16%. It has about 2/3 the state’s rate of 507 sexually transmitted infections per 100,000, and 25 teen births per 1,000 girls ages 15-19.
- Patrick County follows the same patterns, with 25% smokers, 34% obese and 32% physically inactive, with 46% considered to have access to exercise opportunities. The excessive drinking rate is at 18%. Sexually transmitted infections are much lower than the surrounding areas, at 119 per 100,000, and the teen births is 25 per 1,000 girls.
- 23% percent of Danville residents are reported smokers, and 31% are overweight. There’s an 82% rate of access to exercise opportunities, with a 16% rate of physical inactivity. Fifteen percent of Danville residents are said to drink too much. Danville’s rate of sexually transmitted infections is the highest in Southside, at 719 per 100,000, and the teen birth rate is 41%.
- In Pittsylvania County, 23% of adults smoke and 39% are obese. 29% have access to mental health opportunities, and the physical inactivity rate is 33%. 17% are reported to drink too much.
Clinical care
- Martinsville matches the state rate of 10% uninsured. While statewide averages show 1,330 people for every primary care physician, Martinsville is listed as having 12,900 people per primary care physician. It also has about half the state’s rate of 530 people for each mental health provider.
- The city has nearly a third more preventable hospital stays per 100,000 Medicaid enrollees: 6,149 as opposed to the state’s 4,269. It roughly follows the state’s rate of 44% mammography screening and 51% flu vaccinations.
- 14% of Henry County residents are uninsured, and the county’s ratio of residents per physicians is 1,760 to 1. There are 5,620 people per health care provider and 5,934 preventable hospital stays. Rates of mammography screenings and flu vaccines slightly exceed those of the state.
- 13% of Patrick County residents are uninsured, and the ratio of primary care physicians is 3,530 to 1. The rate of dentists in Patrick is substantially higher than other areas, at 8,800 dentists for each resident, compared to between 1,000 and 1,500 dentists elsewhere.
- Patrick County residents are listed as having 4,064 per 100,000 preventable hospital stays. The mammography rating meets the state’s, at 43%, and the flu vaccination rate falls below it, at 35%.
- 11% of Danville residents are insured. Danville’s doctor-to-patient rate beats the state and Southside, at 920 primary care physicians per person, and its rate of dentists is good, too, at 830 to 1.
- Danville shows a rate of preventable hospital stays at 5,149, with 49% on mammography screenings and 50% on flu vaccinations.
- The uninsured rate in Pittsylvania County is 12%. There are 12,190 people per primary care physician, 8,620 per dentist and 5,030 per mental health provider. There are 4,002 preventable hospital stays per person, and rates are 43% for mammography and 50% for flu vaccinations.
Social and economic factors
- 94% of Virginians have completed high school, whereas it’s 83% in Martinsville. 73% of Virginians have had some college, and 57% of Martinsville residents.
- Income equality measures the ratio of income at the 80th percentile to income at the 20th percentile. The income inequality rate in the state is given as 3.7%, but 4.8% in Martinsville. 10% of the state’s children live in poverty, but about a third in Martinsville. 14% of children in the state live in single-parent households versus nearly half – 46% -- in Martinsville.
- Statistics show Martinsville to be a far more violent place than Virginia as a whole: The violent crime rate is at 282 offenses per 100,000 population versus 63 per 100,000 for the state, and injury deaths stand at 146 in the city versus 59 in the state.
- 80% of Henry County residents have completed high school, and 55% have had some college. Nearly a quarter of children live in poverty, with 30% of children living in single-parent households, and the region has an income inequality rate of 4.5%.
- Violent crime is at 227 per 100,000, and injury deaths are at 100.
- Patrick County shows an 80% high school completion rate, with 51% of residents having had some college. The income inequality rate is 5%, with 23% of children living in poverty and 20% living in single-parent households.
- The violent crime rate in Patrick County is 146 per 100,000, and that of injury deaths is 103.
- Danville’s education rate beats the rest of the area, at 82% high school completion and 59% with some college.
- The income inequality rate in Danville stands at 5.1%, with 37% of children living in poverty and 47% in single-parent households.
- The violent crime rate in Danville at 623 per 100,000 is triple the state average, and the injury deaths rate is 120.
- 83% of Pittsylvania County residents are reported to have finished high school, with 58% having some college experience.
- Pittsylvania County's income inequality rate is 4.3. 24% of children live in poverty, and 32% live in single-parent households. The violent crime rate per 100,000, and for injury deaths it’s 98.